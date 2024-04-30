Navigating Investments: PMS And AIF For Modern Investors

As the new financial year approaches, are you ready for the opportunities that FY2025 will offer? Building generational wealth is a top ambition for many, and each financial year presents a chance to rebalance and restructure your investment portfolio for maximum returns with minimal risk. If you're an experienced investor well-versed in traditional assets like equities, debt, mutual funds, gold, and real estate, FY25 might be the ideal time to explore the burgeoning alternatives landscape, including Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Here's everything you need to know to determine if these alternatives are right for you.