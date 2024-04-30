Dogeverse Continues To Dominate Meme Coin Presales - $12 Million Raised In Three Weeks!

Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) is one of the newest cryptos inspired by memes. It is equipped with multichain capabilities that have garnered considerable traction among crypto enthusiasts. The project has achieved a noteworthy milestone in its fundraising endeavors, surpassing $12 million in its presale. It is dominating meme coin presales and is not showing signs of slowing down!
Dogeverse Diverges from the Norm
Unlike meme coins such as Dogecoin and Pepe, which achieved enormous success without any utility whatsoever, Dogeverse is paving a different path with a unique approach that diverges from the norm. With its multichain approach, this appealing project is poised for success right from the start.
Advertisement
It empowers investors to acquire and assert ownership of the $DOGEVERSE token across six prominent blockchains: Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base. The main character of this project is Cosmo, the chain–hopping Doge that embraces the Shiba Inu dog theme but sets the stage in space this time.
Leveraging state-of-the-art bridging technology, $DOGEVERSE seamlessly expands across multiple chains while mitigating concerns over gas fees. Cosmo's reputation is set to soar across both decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and centralized ones (CEXs), fostering unity among meme enthusiasts and blockchain explorers from diverse backgrounds.
Introduced at a very affordable price, Dogeverse attracted significant attention from both meme lovers and cryptocurrency experts. With a robust beginning that saw $1 million raised in just 48 hours, Dogeverse rapidly transitioned into the second phase of its initial coin offering (ICO). At this point, more than $12 million has already been raised. The presale is progressing extremely quickly, so make sure you join before it ends!
Advertisement
The Secret Behind Massive Success of Dogeverse Revealed
Dogeverse is designed with investors in mind, fusing an interesting theme and staking as one of the best ways to enjoy passive income. Its ecosystem is poised to dismantle the barriers separating isolated crypto communities. Through the utilization of Wormhole and Portal Bridge technology, the $DOGEVERSE token holders can effortlessly traverse various chains, enjoying a seamless and secure journey. This multichain capability not only extends the influence of Doge culture but also augments liquidity and utility across the spectrum.
Dogeverse is beginning its journey with its initial release on Ethereum for its robust security and widespread adoption. This strategic move lays the groundwork for multichain expansion, enabling seamless migration of $DOGEVERSE tokens across diverse blockchains. A pivotal aspect of this launch strategy is enabling presale buyers to directly claim their tokens on their chosen blockchain, underscoring the dedication of the creators of this project to provide a user-friendly experience. This enhances the trading experience by optimizing costs and processing speeds.
Meanwhile, staking is an option that enables investors to mitigate the volatility known in the cryptocurrency market and make the most of their investing efforts. Dogeverse token rewards will be distributed at a rate of 6088 $DOGEVERSE per Ethereum (ETH) block, spread out over a period of 2 years. The estimated rewards are 100% per year, making it a pretty valuable option to consider!
Tokenomics of Dogeverse Upclose
The total supply of $DOGEVERSE is capped at 200 billion tokens, strategically allocated to foster ecosystem expansion, incentivize community engagement, and uphold long-term sustainability. During the ongoing presale phase, 30 billion tokens are made available to the investors, which is 15% of the total supply. The price of $DOGEVERSE tokens increases throughout the stages, which is why the early investors will benefit most from this project.
Advertisement
In addition, 20 billion (10%) will be reserved for staking, while 50 billion (25%) will be allocated to project funds. In order for the project to reach the wanted audience, 50 billion tokens (25%) will be used for marketing, while 20 billion (10%) will be ecosystem funds. In the end, 20 billion (10%) will be allocated to liquidity and 10 billion (5%) to exchanges. This distribution ensures that $DOGEVERSE is primed for continuous growth, broad adoption, and an expanding realm of opportunities.
Roadmap of Dogeverse Revealed
Unlike many meme coins with no major plans ahead besides being fun, Dogeverse is a whole different story. Its roadmap is clearly outlined in the project's whitepaper and will evolve through six phases. The initial phase was directed towards presenting the project to crypto enthusiasts worldwide by creating a foundation regarding social media presence.
Advertisement
During the following phase, the project creators ensured that the project was reliable and secure by entrusting contract audits to reputable firms. During the same phase, the presale was initiated. At that point, an enormous community of investors realized the incredible potential of this project. With the enormous success of the Dogeverse presale, we are now witnessing, the following phase, when the presence on reputable crypto tracking platforms will go live, along with DEX and CEX listings later on, is poised to be a massive success.
It is clear by now that participating in the $DOGEVERSE ICO presale transcends mere token acquisition; it's an early invitation to embark on Cosmo's pioneering crypto venture. If you purchase $DOGEVERSE during the ICO period, tokens won't be immediately available in your purchase wallet. Instead, they'll become claimable post-presale, ensuring equitable distribution for a successful launch, so make sure you join before the presale concludes!
Advertisement
Conclusion
Meme coins have repeatedly demonstrated significant potential for success, and Dogeverse is currently affirming this trend. Since its introduction to the market, it has caused quite a stir, attracting a substantial influx of investors right from the start. Cosmo aims to unite the crypto meme community and lead the way in multichain utility. If you wish to profit from its uniqueness, make sure you become one of the early investors!