Vineet Gupta of Ashoka University states Higher education for specially-abled students should be aided

The move from high school to college is a significant step. The added pressures that come with this transition can be debilitating for those who have special needs. Specially-abled individuals face a slew of challenges in life, many of which may be overcome if they enroll in higher education that provides a better quality of life. “The employability of specially-abled persons is significantly impacted by higher education. A secure job ensures a self-sufficient existence in society. But in developing nations like India, the reality is rather disturbing as relatively few persons with disabilities have access to Higher education. Higher education for students with special needs should be a priority for all higher education institutions,” states Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder.

According to the ‘Accessibility Guidelines and Standards for Higher Education Institutions and Universities,’ universities and colleges must provide accessible systems for people with disabilities that encompass every step, from admission through course completion. To facilitate the smooth integration of students with all sorts of disability, whether physical or mental, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued recommendations to higher education institutions across the nation. The suggestions by UGC are in line with the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP), which states that students from socioeconomically marginalized groups, including those who have disabilities, require help to successfully transfer to higher education.

The emphasis is to ensure that people with disabilities can engage with the same alternatives as their able-bodied peers, accessibility considerations must include all relevant factors. Any obstacle that prohibits, hinders, or makes it difficult for a person to fully engage in all facets of higher education must be removed. It urges officials to consider alternatives such as course exemptions, substitutes or the possibility of a lessened curriculum based on needs along with permitting the use of supportive devices and technology.

“Stakeholders are working to create inclusive environments at educational institutions. Institutions of higher learning should take greater initiative to promote growth and development. To prepare the next generation of responsible citizens, they must raise the standard in their commitment to establishing an inclusive environment, particularly for those with disabilities,” highlights Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder.

The latest initiatives by UGC and Ministry of Human Resource Development might change the country's approach to including more people with disabilities in higher education level. Empowerment and independence will result from the inclusion of specially-abled students in academic forums and student unions. Disability inclusion policies introduced into India's education system is a result of decades-long activism initiatives conducted by persons with and without disabilities. Many of the improvements that have been undertaken throughout the years have stayed on theory, needed to be put into practice with more firmness and responsibility. Disability-inclusive academic and infrastructure assistance has to be incorporated into every institution's curriculum and infrastructure planning. Most significantly, a need exists for the establishment of equal opportunity cells at universities so that every student with a disability has a space where they may improve their abilities and communicate their experiences.

Ashoka University’s Office of Learning Support (OLS) was established in 2016 to challenge the existing quo in higher education for the inclusion of students with hidden impairments, such as dyslexia, speech difficulties and other learning disabilities. Since then, it has helped students with various learning impediments as well as visual, hearing, autism and cerebral palsy impairments.

The office serves as a focal point for the University's access to services and information pertaining to special needs and encourages teamwork in the implementation of inclusive policies at Ashoka. Additionally, Assistive Technology Room in Ashoka University is there to help students with a range of impairments, including autism spectrum disorder, locomotor disability, vision and hearing impairments. Ashoka University adheres to systematic academic process, which assures that students with disabilities are not prejudiced at any point, commencing with the admission procedures and extending through their educational programmes, campus life and placement possibilities.

“Lack of information, sensitization and access to resources has prevented many persons with disabilities from realizing their potential. Ashoka University’s OLS saw the need for a space where students with disabilities could access educational resources, library and information services. Additionally, Ashoka offers more assistive tools, including both hardware and software, to lessen the reliance on human resources and promote the academic independence of the students.

Implementing the required modifications in infrastructure, curriculum, teaching techniques and other areas should lead to the removal of obstacles and promote equitable participation in both the educational and social facets of campus life,” shared Ashoka University Founder Vineet Gupta. “Living independently and productively is a fundamental human right, and to achieve this right, education should be accessible to everyone. The higher education institutes in India can play a significant role in advancing this inclusive educational strategy and ensuring that learning is a highly gratifying experience for all students.”