When it comes to traveling, TripJack comes out to be the most trusted and fastest-growing B2B travel platform offering key travel products and services. It has partnered with 60,000+ travel partners across India to date and is a platform that is available 24/7, providing easy access to both domestic and international destinations. To empower partners with state-of-the-art technology, TripJack focuses on the needs of travel partners through its platform, which facilitates instant bookings and seamless access to a wide range of travel options. Travel partners seeking dependable, practical, and effective solutions for their customers choose TripJack's multi-product platform because of its competitive pricing, strong emphasis on supply and technology, and ease of use.
Advertisement
The company was founded by Hussain Patel, who envisioned building a trusted And tech-first company in travel. Hussain has a degree in Finance from Northumbria University, in London, and he actively leads the organization, while looking after its core functions of technology, sales, finance, and operations. He founded TripJack mostly because he was driven to challenge his current status. quo after extensively observing the traditional travel industry. He is constantly seeking new ways to innovate to advance TripJack and the travel sector going forward.
Making the way smooth for travel agents to operate their businesses online is the company's primary aim. Being a multi-product medium requires TripJack to constantly supply a plethora of content to give its partners the best deals. This strong supply makes it a one-stop shop for partners with its vast variety of products. It has over 750+ airlines, 8 lakh+ worldwide hotels, and curated holiday packages, cruise experiences, and rail booking under its roof, making it the preferred choice for everyone. Apart from working on its product lines, TripJack prioritizes customer satisfaction through automation and features like auto-reissue, auto-cancellation, and Whatsapp updates.
Advertisement
For Hussain, building a strong and efficient team that is aligned to the company’s common vision was a significant challenge. This involved recruiting talent for the organization. Initially, he had to take sole responsibility for various roles, starting from handling sales to even customer support calls. Putting in time and being involved in the company's operations is crucial, especially in the first 1000 days. This perspective helped in setting up the foundation for the valuable product and target market. But then, ultimately, employees individually and a determined team as a whole are the only drivers for steering the direction of a business's success.
Hussain's journey into business began by understanding the challenges faced by travel agents. He applied the principles of right to test, right to play, and right to win in creating a scalable platform that is now known as TripJack.
Reflecting upon the changes that need to come to the surface, Hussain highlighted the need to adapt to new technologies, as it holds the sole power to enhance efficiency for travel partners and a better customer experience. Further, he adds, empowering travel partners through knowledge to understand and address customer queries is important. It is advisable to provide customers with a comprehensive service beyond mere booking. He also talks about ongoing changes that are prevalent in the travel-tech industry, such as content distribution.
Advertisement
TripJack has made a significant name in the travel industry, and especially in the hearts of the various travel partners who look for consolidated multi-product content in one place. In this discussion with director Hussain Patel, we came to learn about the operations of the leisure sector, which added more to our knowledge. Sharing his leadership vision, Hussain concluded the conversation by saying,“ Invest in time, maintain transparency, and ensure that all stakeholders, including the organizational team and partners, are benefited.”