Gypsum Plaster: - Trimurti Gypsum Plaster is generally made up of heated Gypsum at a high temperature. It is a white powdery chemical compound called Hydrated Calcium Sulphate. Trimurti Gypsum Plaster is most suitable for the application of internal plastering systems as the punning of walls, ceilings, and all decorative works like cornices, moldings, and arches. The best part of Trimurti is that it hardens slowly with extra coverage and impurities-free features which makes it favorable to the construction teams and saves their time. Trimurti is one of the largest and best-quality Gypsum Plaster manufacturers in India.