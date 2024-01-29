Technological advancements in manufacturing

The most important trends across genres that have propelled the growth and success of the manufacturing industry is embedding technology into the process of manufacturing. Technological enhancement with the optimum usage of innovations such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality and Internet of Things (IOT) has helped the industry stay ahead of its time. Brands are willing to invest heavily in technology innovations and R&D. This has led to widespread advancements in all fields taking a leap forward towards modernization. Mr. Nitin K David, Co-Founder, Oakter sharing his views on technology enhancements informed, “Today companies have already taken a giant leap into technology upgradation. Brands carry out industrial designing of products in-house in addition to designing robust, aesthetically, and ergonomic designs with the required IP ratings. We too have an automated assembly line validation using AI/ML which is custom developed in-house. Many manufacturing units have automated sourcing logistics using predictive demand/supply calculations using AI/ML. The focus is on automation which assures quality and better utilization of time resulting in economies of scale.”

He further attributed the disruption in the past few years in terms of taxation due to the emergence of GST. Acknowledging the fact that there has been massive improvement in road infrastructure, bringing down the logistics cost and this coupled with increasing number of electronics design and manufacturing companies mushrooming across India over the last few years, he stated that the onus would actually be on great designs to come out of India rather than imported with cutting-edge Innovation, thereby attracting one of the brightest minds in the trade.

Constant innovations across genres

The Make in India story can only be a reality if the manufacturing industry can match up to the changing trends of the industry. For many brands, the manufacturing model is an active Research and Development division collaborating with skilled human resources to drive innovations. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and high-quality materials, many Indian brands are consistently establishing new benchmarks in the manufacturing industry. The Indian soft goods manufacturing businesses are actively competing with China to boost Make in India products. Emphasizing quality, cost-effectiveness, innovation, and efficient supply chains, they aim to challenge China’s dominance globally. Mr. Abhaynoor Singh reflected on Tynor’s growth story, “With over 30 years of industry experience, we at Tynor exemplify a successful ‘Make in India’ approach, prioritizing precision, customization, and stringent quality adherence. Our core values center around innovation, continual upgrades, and lean manufacturing processes, so as to ensure consistent quality across all our product ranges.”

Meanwhile, adaptability is also key, and manufacturers must acclimatize to evolving consumer preferences, responding to the burgeoning purchasing power of Indian consumers. This convergence of global opportunities and evolving consumer dynamics Points to a promising trajectory for the Indian manufacturing sector, necessitating an agile, innovative, and consumer-centric approach to catering to the changing market dynamics and ensuring sustained growth.

Today, consumers expect Indian products to mirror the finesse, comfort, durability, and scientific validation of international high-end brands, and this expectation extends beyond products and encompasses service standards as well. This expectation is definitely being met satisfactorily by India’s burgeoning manufacturing industry. Also with the government’s push in the right direction with the allotment of PLI 2.0 scheme for 27 brands which is expected to boost the confidence of the manufacturing industry by encouraging localization, developing a health supply chain and bringing a lot more upgradation into the ecosystem.