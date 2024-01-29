The manufacturing industry in India driven by technological innovations and transformations is at the cusp of unprecedented growth. With homegrown manufacturing brands upping the ante, India has successfully launched itself as a global manufacturing hub in the last few years. From mobile phones, electronics, automobiles, healthcare sectors to much more, India’s manufacturing industry has made an indomitable mark for itself. The world, especially Post COVID-19 is looking for an alternative to China, and India perfectly fits the bill with its huge manufacturing capabilities and availability of skilled resources. While homegrown companies are spearheading the manufacturing growth story, there are brands from across the globe setting up their manufacturing units in India giving the industry a much-awaited impetus. As we look into the bright future of the manufacturing industry a few trends are driving the growth.
Shift towards quality over quantity
Today, more and more industries are focusing on quality over quantity. Post-pandemic there is heightened awareness about one’s wellness and every consumer is conscious about the products that he or she uses, and this has steered companies to take note of the importance that users place on good quality products. Many Indian products stepped up to meet the rising demand by utilizing their state-of-the-art technology and human resources, and offered a wide range of products that consistently meet the highest quality standards and scientific precision. This demonstrates the importance of local innovation in manufacturing and efficiently addresses challenges during the global crises. Sharing his views on India’s ability to manufacture world-class products, Mr. Abhaynoor Singh, Director, Tynor Orthotics says, “The orthopedic sector has observed a remarkable surge post-COVID, marked by a growing demand for quality-oriented products and heightened awareness about post-pandemic body health. This surge aligns with a shift towards value-based care models prioritizing patient outcomes over volume, reflecting a rising demand for orthopedic services in today's fast-paced lifestyle. Evolving regulations foster innovation, emphasizing preventive measures as pivotal for a healthier life, signifying a global shift towards proactive health and wellness.”