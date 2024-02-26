Travel Credit Cards: Your Ticket To Rewards And Savings

Travelling is more than sightseeing; it's an opportunity to make lasting memories. It's advisable to carry your credit card for transactions instead of foreign currency. Here, choosing the right travel credit card enhances the experience by maximising savings.

Read this blog to discover how credit cards can become your passport to dream vacations and help you enjoy significant savings.

Types of Travel Credit Cards

Travel credit cards let you earn points or miles when you make simple transactions. These are some popular types of cards:

Airline Credit Cards: These cards give you points redeemable for flights and travel perks in return for spending. However, they are mainly for air miles; thus, they are called airline cards.

Hotel Credit Cards: These cards provide benefits like late check-outs and complimentary breakfast.

General Travel Cards: These cards grant points or miles, which can give you cashback on various travel expenses.

Why use a Travel Credit Card?

Earn Points Every Time You Use the Card: Travel credit cards offer a dual-point system. Initially, you receive a generous sign-up bonus. Subsequently, you get points on different transactions, from booking flights to dining. You can redeem these points for discounts on future bookings.

Minimal Foreign Transaction Fees: Escape hefty foreign transaction fees that standard cards impose. The best travel credit cards in India minimise these fees, ensuring you save significantly while enjoying international travel.

No Risk of Fraud: Traveling exposes you to theft and fraud risks. With Travel Credit Cards, benefit from fraud protection, relieving you of liability for unauthorised transactions. Travel with peace of mind.

Insurance Against Lost Luggage: Lost luggage can disrupt travel plans and finances. The best Travel Credit Cards cover the costs associated with lost or delayed luggage.

Insurance Against Accident/Mishap: Unexpected events during your trip can lead to financial losses. A MakeMyTrip flight offers compensation through travel accident cover, providing reimbursement for unforeseen mishaps or accidents. Travel confidently with added financial protection.

Note: Always check the terms and conditions of your credit card provider.

Features and Benefits of Travel Credit Cards

Here are the features and benefits of Travel Credit Cards that leading providers like Kotak Mahindra Bank offer.

Redeem your rewards points for airfare tickets, and turn your points into memorable journeys.

Enjoy exclusive access to priority services.

Benefit from an annual fee waiver when your annual spending crosses the Rs. 1 lakh mark.

Earn 4x reward points for every Rs. 150/- billed to your card.

Experience prioritised on-call services and complimentary cheque pick-up services designed for your convenience.

Access numerous lounges across India and enjoy incredible gourmet food deals.

Conclusion

A travel credit card is the best choice for avid travellers and fliers. Begin exploring through online comparisons, where details about interest rates, perks, and fees await. Gather insights on offerings from your credit card provider’s website or app.

Once you are done with your research, the next step is to apply for credit card . Make the most of your efforts by choosing a card that aligns seamlessly with your travel habits and financial goals. The time to apply for the best credit card is now!

FAQs

1. What is a travel credit card for?

A travel credit card is designed to enhance your travel experience, offering perks, rewards, and savings on various travel-related expenses.

2. Are travel credit cards free?

While some may have annual fees, the benefits often outweigh the costs with rewards, discounts, and travel-related advantages.

3. Can a travel credit card be used for everyday purchases?

Absolutely. Many travel credit cards extend their benefits to everyday purchases, making them versatile for travel and daily expenses.

4. Should I use a credit card for traveling?

Yes, a travel credit card is beneficial for its perks, including travel insurance, rewards, and, often, lower foreign transaction fees.

5. What is the difference between a travel card and a purchase card?

A travel card is tailored for travel-related expenses, offering specific benefits, while a purchase card is more general, catering to everyday purchases.

6. Is a travel card accepted everywhere?

Yes, it is generally accepted. However, checking the card's network (Visa, MasterCard, etc.) and destination acceptance is wise for seamless transactions during your travels.