As a fitness trainer and nutrition coach, he has trained thousands of people helping them transition into their fitter selves while also growing his fitness company YourFitnessLane. The fitness industry has noticed the rise of several top players as fitness coaches and nutrition experts, however a few rare gems stand apart from the rest for reasons more than one. Creating a wave of positive change in the world of fitness with a powerful purpose is one such coach, a determined mind and a passionate soul named Dipankar Mazumder. Recently I had an opportunity to discuss with him regarding the online fitness industry and his journey as a successful coach.
Advent of Online Fitness coaching in India and how online coaching works
He recalls how in 2015, online nutrition coaching had started becoming popular in India. Previously fitness mainly meant going to a gym 3-4 times a week and doing the exercises the trainers suggested. Calorie or macronutrient counting wasn't a popular trend at that time as most trainers weren't nutritional experts. With the advent of online coaching and its popularity among the masses, more people began taking up online coaching as a full-time profession. Clients selected their coaches and paid them online, who decided on their diets and workouts over a call, making tailored fitness regimes and nutritional charts for them. Through video calls and video recordings coaches also check the exercise forms of their clients. Clients gave weekly progress updates to the coaches and accordingly the coach designs the diet chart for the following week.
How his journey started
After suffering a heart attack in 2015, he decided to enter the world of fitness and transform his life . This led him to an online fitness group who later became one of the biggest online fitness companies in India. During his tenure as a coach with them he completed numerous certifications in nutrition and fitness coaching at reputed institutes, some of them being ISSA, JPS, and Nesta and turned into a successful coach serving thousands of clients with super success rates.
His major certifications
Applied Anatomy -JPS
Specialist in Sports Nutrition -ISSA
Online physique contest prep course -JPS
Physique and figure training specialist -NESTA
along with few others.
Yourfitnesslane
During the lockdown in 2020 after working 4-5 years for his previous company he began his freelancing fitness coaching. In mid-2020 almost every brand and business across many industries moved online. At this time Dipankar Mazumder took the plunge into entrepreneurship and launched his own online coaching and fitness company YourFitnessLane, with friend Monika Chauhan as the business partner.
ICN and natural bodybuilding in India
He recollects how he could turn more heads and attract more attention when Natural Bodybuilding Competitions gained more recognition in India, initially introduced in 2019 by Jay Narayan Acharya with the ICN brand. After the lockdown ICN had many more shows in India, resulting in a demand for experienced coaches who could train these athletes. He began training athletes in 2023 and many of his clients won prestigious gold and silver medals at various ICN competitions .
What sets him apart from other coaches His extensive experience of 8 years and most importantly the genuine human touch he brings to his coaching programs amidst the chaos of AI-driven fitness platforms have helped the master fitness coach and nutrition expert come a long way in the industry.
In his own words " Diet and workout charts are available online for free.People don't come to us only for the charts they come to us for hand holding.They want us to solve their daily problems faced while following their fitness journey ." Also he stresses that mostly demotivated people join the coaches so its a part of the coaches work to motivate/ inspire them
Besides transforming the lives of his clients one day at a time, he has also helped budding coaches, guiding them along their paths to building a thriving career. So
far, he has served over 4,000+ clients, attaining massive client satisfaction and transformations.
Future goals
Dipankar Mazumder now aims to guide more competition prep athletes and expand his and the footprint of Yourfitnesslane in the international online coaching market. His dedication, passion, right knowledge and result-oriented fitness training and nutrition coaching sets him apart from the rest.