He recalls how in 2015, online nutrition coaching had started becoming popular in India. Previously fitness mainly meant going to a gym 3-4 times a week and doing the exercises the trainers suggested. Calorie or macronutrient counting wasn't a popular trend at that time as most trainers weren't nutritional experts. With the advent of online coaching and its popularity among the masses, more people began taking up online coaching as a full-time profession. Clients selected their coaches and paid them online, who decided on their diets and workouts over a call, making tailored fitness regimes and nutritional charts for them. Through video calls and video recordings coaches also check the exercise forms of their clients. Clients gave weekly progress updates to the coaches and accordingly the coach designs the diet chart for the following week.