Top Five Best Astrologers In India Ft. Sanjay B Jumani, Pradip Verma, Bejan Daruwalla And Others

India is the home to the best and most famous astrologers in the world. While many of them are experts in Vedic astrology, some of them have also studied other esoteric disciplines like numerology, medical astrology, corporate astrology, etc. in order to appeal to a wider range of clients and provide predictions with more subtlety. Here is a look at the top five best and most famous astrologers in India:

The top five best astrologers in India are

● K N Rao

● Bejan Daruwalla

● Pradip Verma

● Sanjay B Jumani

● Pandit Ajai Bhambi



K N RAO

Amongst the top 5 best astrologers in India, the first one is K N Rao. He is a Vedic astrologer from Andhra Pradesh. His mother was the one who taught him astrology in his young days. Later he was trained by Pandit Bhaskarnand and Swami Paramanand. Numerous well-known forecasts by K N Rao have been made in a variety of sectors, including the global stage, the spiritual realm, riches and fame, sports and health, politics, and the weather. Vedic astrology is from the Vedic period and many thousands of people and sages have famous thoughts and research on it, but the work that K N Rao has done in modern times is incomparable. His predictions about Bill Clinton, Sanjay Dutt, Sonia Gandhi and several other famous personalities came true.

Read more about the 90 year old famous astrologer K N Rao here.

BEJAN DARUWALLA

When it comes to naming the top 5 best astrologers in India, the list can never be complete without naming Bejan Daruwalla in it. He left for heavenly abode in 2020. A staunch Lord Ganesha devotee, Daruwalla's divination practices included Numerology, Hindu astrology, Palmistry, Tarot card reading, Kabbalah and Western astrology. He was awarded the Eminence Award in 2019 by the Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Vijay Rupani for his excellence in Astrology. His son Nastur is also a one of the famous astrologers in India. Daruwalla summed up his general approach and technique of making predictions like this, "First of all, if the person is there I look at him and get vibrations. Secondly, the time the person comes is important. Thirdly, what type of day is it? Good, bad or indifferent? Fourth, lines on the palm. Fifth, the Indian horoscope and lastly, the western horoscope. So all this goes into a computer called the brain. And after that I look at Ganesha and make a prediction."

PRADIP VERMA

Astrologer Pradip Verma is the best modern day astrologer in India. Named amongst India’s most famous and reliable astrologers by several news platforms, Pradip Verma has attained immense popularity and trust both nationally and abroad in the disciplines of astrology, Vedic astrology, Medical astrology, Corporate astrology, vastu, gemstones, and horoscopes. Certainly, the top astrologer of Delhi is Pradip Verma and his rise has been exceedingly inspiring. Being the best and most famous modern day Indian astrologer, Pradip Verma also has assisted clients of many religious and corporate backgrounds. People can find a solution to any issue with Pradip Verma as he offers solutions when needed to make things easier. Pradip Verma is a master of Medical astrology and corporate astrology.

Since ancient times, astrology has been used in medical practice. Even Ayurvedic doctors used to cast a horoscope of the patient to analyze the causes of the diseases and to prescribe the cure. Handsdown, Pradip Verma is the best in Medical astrology in India. One of the most significant areas of Pradip Verma's superior and internationally renowned astrological practices is corporate astrology. It addresses issues, doubts, challenges, and losses relating to the business environment.

Over the years, his clients have kept in touch with him frequently, absorbing his spiritual knowledge and leading trouble-free lives. These clientele have expressed their sincere gratitude to him for guiding them in the right route.



Visit the official website of Astrologer Pradip Verma.



SANJAY B JUMANI

Sanjay B Jumani is a famous celebrity numerologist and astrologer in India. He is known for his appearance in tv shows like Bigg Boss and others. He is the main Numerologist on the planet to foresee a “TIE” in a one day cricket coordinate amongst India and Srilanka a few years back. He is also linked to helping Bollywood actor Salman Khan who was at that time stuck in his Rajasthan court case. He writes daily columns for leading newspapers and magazines. He is also linked with Ekta Kapoor and her fondness for the letter 'K'. Interestingly, the current Indian males cricket team coach Rahul Dravid was recommended to war 19 number jersey by Sanjay B Jumani before the series against Pakistan in 2004. Rahul went on to win it for India and achieved national awards for his excellent contribution as a cricket player in India.

Visit the official website of Sanjay B Jumani

PANDIT AJAI BHAMBI

Pandit Ajai Bhambi is another famous astrologer of India who specialises in Astrology, Numerology, and Vastu. He is a master at helping individuals with their life purpose as well as with the strengths and weaknesses of their character. He is famous for his precise and correct predictions and in-depth knowledge. An expert of Nakshatra Meditation, Pandit Ajai Bhambi has been practicing astrology for 40 years with mastery of the subject coupled with a deep perception and understanding of the practical aspect of life. His clientele is international. He advises many high profile politicians, actors, sports persons and other celebrities from various fields. He has an innate style and ability to establish direct rapport with his clients.

Visit the official website of Pandit Ajai Bhambi.