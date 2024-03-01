In the dynamic entrepreneurial landscape of 2024, innovative leaders are steering industries with resilience and creativity. These visionaries transcend traditional boundaries, making a lasting impact on society. Let's explore the top 10 promising entrepreneurs of 2024 and the remarkable stories that define their journey.



1) Dr. Sanjeen Sawhney



Dr. Sanjeen Sawhney is one of the top entrepreneurs in India and is the Managing Director of ANB Auto India Pvt. Ltd, a prominent Tier 1 OEM manufacturing company. She was featured in Forbes in - Asia’s Power businesswomen. With a distinguished entrepreneurial journey, she has left an indelible mark with her visionary leadership. ANB Auto India Pvt Ltd is a leading auto ancillary company manufacturing circlips, needle rollers and other sheet metal components. ANB is a single source supplier to various prestigious companies like Mahindra. Dr. Sanjeen Sawhney is not only a trailblazing entrepreneur but also a multifaceted individual, recognized as an Influencer, TEDx Speaker, and Philanthropist. Her notable achievements include being honored as one of Fortune India's Most Dynamic Personalities, receiving the International Nelson Mandela Award, Zee Business Leadership Award for Best Women Entrepreneur and being featured in India Today's list of Top 5 Leading Entrepreneurs. Additionally, she is celebrated for her philanthropic contributions and serves as the Founder of the Anantam Foundation trust, Embodying values of Dharma, Arth, kaam and Moksh.



2) Devendra Vishal Jaiswal



Devendra Vishal Jaiswal, is a serial entrepreneur having established himself in diversified businesses such as publication, storytelling and the holistic skills development domain. He is the Co-founder and CEO of Story Mirror, Bloggers Alliance and KidsChaupal. Before his entrepreneurial stint, he has had a rock solid banking career, spanning across more than a decade. His self-reliance and innovative thinking has been the reason for the success of his businesses and has given him the leverage to kick start more ventures with each passing year.



3) Sumit Wadhwa



Sumit Wadhwa, the unassuming founder of Cancer Rounds, is quietly transforming cancer care in India, making the nation proud. Introducing groundbreaking technology like remote monitoring for the first time, Sumit has positioned his startup as a beacon of innovation. Through Cancer Rounds, his platform not only connects patients with top oncologists but also emphasizes the importance of compassionate support & holistic care for cancer patients. His commitment to excellence not only elevates Cancer Rounds as a leading cancer care start-up in India but showcases India as a hub for innovative healthcare solutions for international patients travelling to India in search of affordable treatment.



4) Sonya Singh



Sonya Singh, the visionary Founder of SIEC, established the organization 28 years ago in Delhi to provide comprehensive study-abroad services. Under her leadership, SIEC has expanded to over 25 branches across India and internationally, including in Australia, Canada, the UK, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. Sonya's commitment to excellence and ethical business practices has shaped SIEC into a renowned institution in the education consultancy sector. She firmly believes in women's empowerment, reflected in the fact that over 90% of the workforce and 98% of senior managers at SIEC are women.



5) Rohit Ugale



Rohit Ugale is the founder and CEO of Satmat Group, a conglomerate operating in three key sectors: Satmat Technologies, Satmat Pharma, and Satmat Events. As a prominent entrepreneur, he leads the group with visionary leadership and strategic direction. Under his guidance, Satmat Group has flourished, establishing itself as a notable player in the technology, pharmaceutical, and events industries. Rohit Ugale's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have propelled Satmat Group to success, making him a respected figure in the business world as one of today's leading entrepreneurs.



6) Narayana Swaroop



Narayana Swaroop is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned professional with over 25 years of diverse experience spanning HR Business Services, BFSI, Management Consulting, and Technology Outsourcing. As a passionate advocate for cash-less payments and a dedicated contributor to UN Sustainability goals, he embodies the essence of entrepreneurship and mentorship. With a proven track record in successfully founding and nurturing start-ups, he excels in team building, organizational development, and fostering a culture of dedication and customer-centricity.



7) Dr. Pallavi Dolas



Dr. Pallavi Dolas, a pioneer in holistic aesthetics, is the Medical Director and Founder of The Skin Aura Clinic and The Indian Institute of Medical Aesthetics (TIIMA). Dr. Dolas's vision extends beyond conventional skin care. She advocates for a holistic approach that addresses mind, body & skin correction, Dr. Dolas's vision extends beyond conventional skincare. She advocates for a holistic approach that addresses the mind, body, and skin connection. Her firm belief in "Holistic Skincare" is rooted in the idea of achieving healthy, radiant skin while simultaneously enhancing overall mental and physical well-being, Dr. Dolas believes that a healthy and beautiful body contributes to enhanced self-confidence, emphasizing the importance of taking care of one's body as an invaluable asset.

In conclusion, Dr. Pallavi Dolas emerges as a trailblazer in the field of holistic aesthetics, blending ancient wisdom with modern techniques. Her commitment to holistic skincare, continuous learning, and making healthcare accessible reflects a vision that goes beyond conventional boundaries. Dr. Dolas is not just transforming skin; she's transforming lives through her holistic approach to well-being.



8) Devidas Naikare



The director of Devidas Group of Companies is Mr. Devidas Shravan Naikare. He is a master mind trainer and business coach as well as an author. In his career of 17 years, he has received business knowledge, mind training and spiritual knowledge from his 11 gurus and with this knowledge and his experience, today he gives training to people in which they can use their mind power to become a good person spiritually. He teaches them how to achieve business growth, relationship, health, wealth, happiness and peace of mind in their life, and from his experience he also gives training to grow people's business in 10X. Till date, he has been honored with Young Entrepreneur 2022, Maharashtra Business Icon Award 2023, Inspiring Leader Awards 2023, Pune Entrepreneur Award along with Shri Mahatma Gandhi National Pride Award 2023. For the first time in India, he has written 12 book series on daring.



9) Goraksha Gambhire



Goraksha Gambhire, serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Annamrita Foundation. Annamrita Foundation, a beacon of hope, tirelessly serves nutritious meals to school children across India. With a mission to eradicate hunger and promote education, it operates mid-day meal programs, ensuring no child goes to school on an empty stomach. By nourishing young minds, Annamrita empowers them to pursue their dreams and break the cycle of poverty. With transparency and dedication, it has become a lifeline for millions, fostering a brighter future for generations to come. Annamrita Foundation's unwavering commitment to serving humanity exemplifies the power of compassion and the profound impact it can have on society.



10) Aatul Jain



Aatul Jain, a Jalandhar-based young online entrepreneur, adeptly combines his digital skills and family business background to drive brand success. As a digital marketer, he collaborates with brands and influencers, earning recognition for his impact in the competitive digital marketing landscape. Aatul excels in managing social media intricacies, having honed his skills by creating and elevating brand profiles. Renowned for his ability to exponentially grow online businesses, he strategically promotes social messages and business videos through his influencer network across India. With a mission to build a prosperous and connected business world, Aatul Jain is dedicated to delivering measurable results and improving the lives of clients, workers, and vendors alike.



The top 10 entrepreneurs of 2024 are architects of change, embodying innovation and commitment to excellence. From healthcare to education and technology, their stories reflect the spirit of progress, leaving an indelible mark on the world. The future holds great promise under their visionary leadership, shaping a dynamic entrepreneurial landscape.