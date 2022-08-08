Top 10 most trusted Android app development companies in Ahmedabad, India 2022-2023

As exciting as it may sound, developing a mobile application is also a long and creepy journey where you must stay vigilant throughout your journey. But, imagine if you get the support of one such partner who takes care of your idea thoroughly and helps you bring it to reality flawlessly. Then, it can surely make your journey smooth and straightforward. Developing a mobile application can streamline various mundane operations of your organization while smoothing the internal process and management. But, along with the thought of a mobile application development comes the question lurking behind- For which platform? If this question keeps your mind busy, let us compare some data between Android and iOS. No doubt the data keeps changing year by year and varies per country; in India, Android grips over 97% market share, making it a clear winner for increasing opportunities to get an edge over your competitors.

This may have cleared your doubt about which mobile platform to select for your mobile application development. In addition, several mobile application development companies in India offer custom android application development solutions that help you reach your goals quickly. However, it is indeed a daunting task to select the best android app development company in India; thus, we have shortlisted a few of them here for your ease. We have chosen these companies skimming many data and statistics like reviews and feedback, several effective deliveries of applications, comparing the portfolios, comparing their expertise and cost, and prosperous clientele, which will help you to hire an android app developer. Select a reputed android app development agency to ensure a successful application to beat the competition.

1. ManekTech

ManekTech is a reputed Android app development company in Ahmedabad, India, that ensures high-quality android application development services that help your business grow tremendously. It leverages a full stack of Android-related technologies to develop feature-rich applications. It has a team of Android app developers who keep themselves abreast with the latest technology advancements implementing them best to the client's requirements.

ManekTech offers many other software and mobile app development solutions as a reputed IT consultancy, along with android app development services. Having been in the industry for more than 11 years, it has a global presence with staff in India, Germany, and the USA. It has added many reputed companies to its clientele with scalable web solutions, effective communication, and minimal turnaround time. Connect with this firm, if you are looking to hire quality android app developers.

2. iMOBDEV Technologies

It is among the most trusted offshore software development companies that offer various solutions for Maintenance, Product Development & Support, Application Migration & Re-engineering, Enterprise Solutions, Web Development, Game Development, Mobile Application Development Solutions, and more.

3. icoderz solutions Pvt ltd

It is a renowned organization that offers mobile and web development solutions across the globe, having offices in various countries. With a team of expert technocrats, the company ensures client satisfaction with a quick turnaround time.

4. Openxcell

Delivering custom web and mobile solutions worldwide, the company has an offshore center in India with skilled software developers, designers, testers, and project managers. In addition, it offers complete support for mobile app development, from conceptualization to app maintenance.

5. NectarBits

Leveraging the power of the latest technologiesNectarBits offers comprehensive solutions for mobile and web technologies, cloud computing, database management, and UX/UI design.

6. MindInventory

Promoting it as an eminent Web and Mobile App Development Company globally, MindInventory is a first choice for many clients worldwide. Delivering various solutions in lots of industries, it has a rich portfolio to swear by.

7. Peerbits

Being a software engineering enterprise, Peerbits offers top-notch technology solutions for Web and Mobile application development. It helps small to large organizations to achieve their goals with the help of technologies.

8. SPEC INDIA

When all businesses are shifting their focus highly on digitalization, SPEC INDIA helps them by leveraging the latest technology solutions. From custom software development to enterprise mobility, SPEC INDIA offers unmatched solutions for all clients' web and mobile needs.

9. Techcronus

Having offices in multiple countries, Techcronus provides global IT Solutions offering custom software development and mobile app development solutions to all industry verticals. With a pool of expert technocrats, it ensures quality solutions to all clients.

10. intuz

Intuz is a well-known IT company that designs, builds, and delivers excellent digital products. With a skilled pool of developers, it offers innovative custom web and mobile solutions and IoT and digital solutions, helping clients achieve new horizons.



