Top 10+ AI Development Companies In India 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) facilitates businesses to extract useful insights, recognize trends, and make data-driven decisions by processing large amounts of information at new rates. Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered automation reduces operating expenses and frees up human resources for more critical projects by streamlining repetitive processes. Many AI development companies in India give businesses the ability to get a competitive edge by encouraging innovation and helping them adapt to the changing market situation.

AI development companies have been helping businesses use the latest artificial intelligence tools and technologies to achieve exponential growth. Top AI development companies can help you build custom solutions based on your requirements to automate the tedious and manual work of your organization. Along with this, the team of top AI development companies helps worldwide businesses flourish and achieve much-needed success by minimizing the chances of errors and maximizing the outputs.

It is crucial to choose a proficient AI development company for a project to succeed. But in this competitive environment, it can be troublesome to find the top AI development company. So, the team at topsoftwarecompanies.co has compiled a list of some of the top AI development companies in India 2024. This list has been curated based on several factors, including employee strength, service offering, years of experience, technical expertise, client base, location, and many more.

A List of Top 10+ Artificial intelligence (AI) Development Companies in India 2024

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the leading AI development companies in India. With the development of several AI projects with functionality ranging from simple to complex, they are best suited to develop your AI projects. They have successfully developed and provided more than 4500+ apps, 2200+ websites, 120+ AI and IoT solutions, 200+ games, and more for their 2700+ worldwide clients. They have experts in different aspects of AI development. Their attention to detail ensures that we excel in all our projects and have excellent customer ratings. They are always evolving, and we use the best technologies for every project.

2. HData Systems

HData Systems is a leading provider of big-data analytics and business intelligence services to clients worldwide. HData Systems, an accomplished IT company, offers exceptional analytics metrics that provide optimal analysis for your business. Their team of data analysts, who are highly committed, possesses extensive experience in implementing, operationalizing, and providing support for analytics in real-world business settings. Their team consistently endeavors to incorporate innovative concepts and convert your organization into a data-centric enterprise.

3. iMOBDEV Technologies

With over 12+ years of experience in offering AI development solutions to global businesses, the team at iMOBDEV Technologies knows how to bring value to their clients and their end users. They have qualified, industry-experienced experts to work on any possible technical platform. Their technological transparency is what makes iMOBDEV Technologies the ideal candidate for cross-platform or multi-platform projects. The expert team of developers works with 1500+ global clients and provides end-to-end custom AI development solutions.

4. Nagarro

Nagarro is one of the most proficient AI development companies in India. They take a ‘human-in-the-loop’ approach where they leverage technology to augment the capabilities of your people. This helps us empathize with their clients and understand their biggest goals and challenges. They combine this with their design thinking framework that uses technologies to build quality AI and data solutions. They are 19,000 experts across 36 countries, forming the Nation of Nagarrians, ready to help their customers succeed.

5. Datamatics

Datamatics enables enterprises to go deep into digital to boost their productivity, customer experience, and competitive advantage. Datamatics’ portfolio spans three pillars: digital technologies, digital operations, and digital experiences. It has established products in intelligent document processing, robotic process Automation, AI/ML models, Smart workflow, Business Intelligence, and Automatic Fare Collection. Datamatics caters to a diverse global clientele across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, international organizations, and media service and publishing.

6. NTT Data

NTT Data is one of the top global IT service providers, operating in more than 50 countries. For them, work is not only for technological innovation, it is about connecting people to create better solutions for everyday life. NTT Data offers an advanced portfolio of consulting, application, business process, cloud, and infrastructure services to businesses and governments worldwide.

7. Cigniti Technologies

Cigniti Technologies Limited is the world’s leading AI- and IP-led digital assurance and digital engineering services company that helps global companies across industries continuously accelerate their digital transformation and become digital-first. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, their team of 4,100+ professionals is spread across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, UAE, Czech Republic, South Africa, and Singapore. As a strategic digital assurance and engineering partner for leading global enterprises, including Fortune 500 and Global 2000, they assist you in fast-tracking your digital transformation goals.

8. Cybage Software

Cybage is a global leader in the digital product engineering services space. They have a strong track record of over 27 years in offering the most comprehensive and prudent digital product engineering services to technology-led businesses around the globe. As a leading software consulting company, Cybage Software delivers domain expertise and technology-driven offerings to help you turn digital challenges into opportunities.

9. QBurst

QBurst is one of the best AI development companies in India, offering custom development services to micro and large firms at affordable rates. It provides robust digital solutions and enhanced user experiences, making the development process faster and more seamless. Their artificial intelligence solutions include cutting-edge generative AI, which has captivated the world with its ability to mimic human creativity. Generative AI systems powered by sophisticated algorithms and deep neural networks can produce art, music, text, and virtual worlds. With their expertise in AI and deep understanding of generative algorithms, they enable businesses to leverage the full potential of this transformative technology.

10. Kellton

Kellton is a proficient app development company providing cutting-edge digital transformation solutions and services in strategy, consulting, digital, and technology. With their service vision “Infinite Possibilities with Technology” and specialized digital transformation skills across all business functions, they work at the intersection of business and technology to deliver sustainable business value to their clients. They have a global workforce of 1800+ employees who work together with clients—startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 businesses—to drive innovation and deliver on their promises to stakeholders.

11. Mphasis

Mphasis is at the forefront of helping businesses transform with the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Their patented AI solutions enable enterprises to increase productivity, reduce time to market, and improve the customer experience. With their deep industry expertise, they empower businesses to realize the full potential of AI, drive growth, and gain a competitive edge. With their strategy to be agile, nimble, and customer-centric, they anticipate the future of applied technology and predict tomorrow’s trends to keep their clients at the summit in an ever-changing marketplace.

12. Wipro

Wipro is an application Services partner with business and IT leaders to address their most complex business challenges to advance intelligence, agility, and resilience across their entire enterprise. In today's digital era, businesses are embracing technologies and innovations that make their organizations more intelligent, data-driven, and interconnected. They empower their clients with new levels of innovation and business value across the entire digital value chain.

Source: TopSoftwareCompanies.co