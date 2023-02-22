Tiny Green Chef Reviews - Healthy Plant-Based Kids Cooking Classes Worth It

As an adult, do you believe you were introduced to fast food at an early age? Did you now feel like you must climb mountains to learn to appreciate nutritious whole foods? The goal here is not to criticize fast food and snacks, which certainly excite children and adults alike. Yet, some parents make the mistake of focusing solely on the bad and not enough on the good food options.

Why should children have to wait until they are adults to learn the consequences of their eating choices when we can start them as young as possible? Lest someone gets the wrong idea, we're not talking about calorie counting or diets.

Instead, educating them about the various fruits, legumes, and vegetables and their roles in the body might be more beneficial without overloading them with information. Theory alone will clearly not suffice here, and hence, the need for practical experience. According to one mom who claims to have tried and tested numerous strategies to teach her daughters about nutrition, connecting with food does not have to be complicated or boring. The simple approach is to direct children to the kitchen. The purpose of this review is to introduce Tiny Green Chef .

What is Tiny Green Chef?

Tiny Green Chef offers self-paced, virtual cooking classes for children . According to Azizi, the instructor and lead chef, these sessions were designed to "spark enjoyment of eating plant-based foods through hands-on experience." This cannot be overstated since hands-on experience helps everyone form a link with healthy food, not to mention the joy that comes from completing what may appear challenging from the perspective of children. Apart from the fact that Tiny Green Chef is designed to educate children on how to cook, our editorial team was impressed by the emphasis on healthy plant-based food.

Growing up, most of us are likely to have had little concern about what we feed our bodies. Therefore it's impressive to see that this attitude is being replaced with educating children to cherish their bodies from the start. Considering everything, this raises an essential question: Would children be able to follow along with virtual lessons? To address the latter, we must first review the how-tos.

How does Tiny Green Chef work?

Tiny Green Chef virtual classes encourage regular practice in order to advance in one's cooking attempts and advance to new meals. Each 30-minute session includes a cooking lesson, a kitchen science experiment, a brief health food lecture, and fun food facts that emphasize the ingredient used in the recipe and their significance. Although this may seem a lot for children, Azizi promises that each step will be broken down into incredibly small, practical actions.

Above all, Azizi will demonstrate each recipe with the assistance of her children, Kaja and Kamilla. This was done so that children tuning in could connect with the lesson.

In summary, children who join Tiny Green Chef today will have access to the following:

20 cooking lessons and 20 kitchen experiments

Fun food fact videos and PDF printable guides

Over 60 cooking skills tutorials

Dozens of plant-based cooking hacks

Bonus 1. 20-week kitchen classroom action plan

Bonus 2. Master meal planning video and PDF guide

Bonus 3. Online supportive-accountability group

Bonus 4. Meal builders made easy

Bonus 5. 20 extra recipes and 20 extra kitchen science experiments

Order Tiny Green Chef Right Here At The Best Prices!!

How has the Tiny Green Chef been structured?

At this point in the review, parents are likely to consider Tiny Green Chef as a platform that provides a library of recipes and instructional videos, but it is much more than that. Our editorial team was notably delighted to discover that the course has been structured to foster learning and advancement. Specifically, Tiny Green Chef has been divided into four major modules:

Module 1: Basics of Beneficial Foods

The first module focuses on the importance of plant-based foods and their effects on the human body. Furthermore, children will learn to select quality plant-based foods while creating delectable and nutritious meals. This first step is believed to capture children's attention and increase their desire to learn more.

Module 2: Easy Sensory Meals

The second module is the hands-on experiment component. This demands children to use their five senses to comprehend and connect with the foods that we choose as fuel for our minds and bodies. The Theory is a small piece of the pie in relation to practical experience, and as the expression goes, "practice makes perfect".

Module 3: Simple & Satisfying Selection

The third module educates children about food preservation and processing. This duo is said to illustrate the various ways in which all meals can be consumed while retaining their flavor and nutrition.

Module 4: Time, Temperature, and Taste

The 3-Ts of cooking are what determine the final product. They include time, temperature, and taste. With each session, children can gradually acquire the technique of cooking with these aspects to ensure flavor and nutrition are reached. Each session will also expose children to simple raw dessert recipes, ensuring a variety of textures and flavors.

Tiny Green Chef Is On Sale Now For A Limited Time!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. Why should children get started with Tiny Green Chef?

A. Tiny Green Chef will help children learn essential cooking skills for a lifetime, cultivate their practical knowledge through continual education and exposure earlier on, and, over time, stimulate creativity to ensure continued engagement and enthusiasm in plant-based cooking.

Q. What are the benefits of Tiny Green Chef?

A. While Tiny Green Chef will get children working towards a skill that is practically required for our very survival, they will also learn to focus more and have self-control, see the big picture so that they can apply what they've learned in the appropriate way, promote critical thinking (whether in the context of a food or real-life problems), and instill in them the desire to face challenges rather than avoid them.

Q. What is Tiny Green Chef’s target age for children?

A. It all depends on how Tiny Green Chef will be used. If parents choose to use this as a bonding moment, this program is appropriate for children as young as three years old. Children between the ages of 5 and 6 are considered suitable if the goal is to instill concepts rather than simply teach them steps. However, children aged 7 to 8 will most likely be able to fully benefit from the program, while children aged 10 and over should be able to follow Tiny Green Chef on their own.

Q. What happens once the children are enrolled in Tiny Green Chef?

A. After completing the enrollment process, you will have immediate access to the Tiny Green Chef classes. Children will then only need to play the videos and follow along. Of course, parents are advised to watch the video lesson or review the associated PDF guide ahead of time to ensure that all of the necessary ingredients are on hand.

Q. How long does it take to watch each Tiny Green Chef lesson?

A. Each lesson has been created to last just under 30 minutes.

Click Here to Get Tiny Green Chef At Discounted Price!!!

Q. How long does it take to prepare and cook up recipes taught during each session?

A. Recipes should take about 30 minutes to prepare and cook. But, based on previous feedback, people who understand cooking may create meals in 10 minutes after watching each session.

Q. Will a grocery list accompany each recipe?

A. Yes, all recipes are accompanied by grocery lists.

Q. Are the recipes taught through Tiny Green Chef gluten- and soy-free?

A. Yes, all recipes are gluten-, soy- and peanut-free.

Q. Will my children be frying food?

A. No, none of the Tiny Green Chef recipes require that much oil.

Q. Are substitutes offered for each recipe?

A. Yes, Azizi made certain that there were lots of options for anyone with food allergies and sensitivities. If this is an issue for parents, they should contact her for more information.

Q. What else is there to know about Tiny Green Chef recipes?

A. As previously noted, Tiny Green Chef recipes align with whole food, plant-based vegan diet, where the use of oil has been brought down to a minimum.

Q. Does membership to Tiny Green Chef imply lifetime access?

A. Yes, a membership to Tiny Green Chef guarantees lifetime access to all contents provided.

Q. Does a money-back guarantee protect Tiny Green Chef?

A. Yes, Tiny Green Chef has been protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Should parents feel that this program is either too advanced or inadequate for their children, they have 60 days from the purchase date to request a refund. For more on this process, an email can be sent to Tiny GreenChef or contact ClickBank a retailer for the official website:

Tiny Green Chef Customer Support: [email protected]

ClickBank Customer Service: 1 (800) 390-6035

Tiny Green Chef

How much does it cost to get started with Tiny Green Chef?

Originally priced at USD$249, Tiny Green Chef can now be accessed at USD$99 (or USD$103.95 after goods and services tax) on its official website .

Meet the Instructor

Azizi is Tiny Green Chef's principal instructor. She is a mother of two girls, Kaja and Kamilla, and a health professional with over two decades of experience. From her own experience of wanting to teach her daughters about healthy eating, she realized she needed to sow the seed first before she could talk about the tree. In other words, she knew from the get-go that she had to get her children to embrace nutritious foods. The only way to do so is to stimulate their creativity, get them close to food, and awaken their inquisitive natures. Here are a few words from Azizi herself:

“Do you honestly have time to commit to figuring all of this out? AND get your children to eat healthy in a way that you can feel good about and enjoy the process. Speaking from experience, this is not an overnight process […] I am dishing out nearly 20 years of experience in health and wellness and I’m also a mom “client” […] That’s why I can save you the time, trial, and error.”

Final Verdict

Ultimately, Tiny Green Chef gives children the opportunity to learn how to create plant-based, wholesome meals while instilling skills and ways of thinking that will serve them well into the future. Our editorial team was quite amazed by the program's content and overall structure. At first glance, Tiny Green Chef appeared to be a video version of a cookbook (but for kids). Still, as we dug further into the various layers, we immediately learned that the sessions intend to promote advancement. Everyone has to start somewhere, but the only way to grow is to take on new challenges, which this course provides.

Azizi's decision to involve her children is both intelligent and sensible in the context of Tiny Green Chef. They not only assist their mother during the recipe, but they also provide reminders about kitchen safety and take children through the fun facts. Seeing children on video naturally encourages others to do the same. This, to us, was the icing on the cake. Of course, everything in between, such as lessons, experiments, and bonuses, is equally valuable for the investment at hand. In accordance with everything, Tiny Green Chef appears to be a critical asset in guiding children in the right direction. To find out more about the content to be explored and the membership itself, visit the official website here! >>>

ALSO READ:

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.