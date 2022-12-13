The Trailer Of The Most Anticipated Comedy Film 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' Released Today

One of the most hillarious and anticipated film of year 2022 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' is ready to tickle your funny bones. The trailer of the film was released today with much fun fare in a grand function held in Mumbai. It is interesting to note that the trailer of the film is already garnering good response from the people. It has already become a talking point among the people. Interestingly, the first look poster and the first song of the film 'Guddu Naach' was recently released which were both well received by the people.

During the trailer launch Of 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' the entire cast and the crew made their presence felt. The film stars Dhruv Chedda, Akhilendra Mishra, Harshita Panwar, Ishtiyak Khan, Abhay Pratap Singh and Ehsan Khan in pivotal roles.

Notably, Abhay Pratap Singh has not only acted in the film but he is also helmed the film as a director. Interestingly, his production company 'APS' had also presented the film.

'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' is dramedy (drama comedy) film. The film revolves around a boy who shifts to Mumbai to work in the Hindi film industry. Soon, there is a lot of confusion about his per day income and then he sees a sudden rush among many people to marry off their daughters with him! The story of the film is very hilarious and it is bound to tickle your funny bones.

During the joyous occasion of trailer launch Abhay Pratap Singh said, "The first look poster and first song 'Guddu Naach' was also very well appreciated by people. That was the reason we wanted to bring out the trailer of the film as soon as possible. Yes, this is a comedy film but the way the story unfolds on screen, you won't stop laughing in the cinema halls. I am pretty much sure that people are just going to love our film."

The most anticipated comedy film of the year 'Dedh Ka Lakh Dulha' will release on 30, December, 2022 in 352 theatres all across the country.

Lead actor of Dhruv Chheda is debuting with 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha' who is really excited for the release of the film. During the trailer launch he said, "My first film is a very different kind of film and I am proud to debut with this such comic caper. It will thoroughly entertain the audience and will keep them hooked till the end. The entire cast and crew had worked very hard on the film."

The producer of the film Jaya Chheda was also present during the trailer launch. She said, "From the time I heard about the concept of 'Dedh Lakh Ka Dulha', I was quite sure that I wanted to produce this funny kind of film. I always believed the the primary job of any film is to entertain the audience and our film is full of laughter and the audiences are going to go mad while watching it."

Do watch the trailer here:



https://youtu.be/e1cx2lF_JpQ