The Top Five Hottest Crypto Currencies To Invest In Right Now: What Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Dogetti And Chainlink Are Doing To Stand Out

The cryptocurrency market has many projects that for a newbie, it can be very overwhelming and essentially could cause overwhelming decision fatigue. Where to put your money is always a risk based choice which is why it is a given to do your research when looking for the perfect investment. This articles explores five projects that we believe are a worthy investment. Read about them below and make an informed decision for yourself when you reach the end

(BTC), All Hail The King, The King Of Crypto

By now, everyone, and we mean everyone, knows about Bitcoin (BTC) which is also often known as the king of crypto. Bitcoin (BTC), which was founded by Satoshi Nakamato, is a coin that is well-known and frequently used. It is the original cryptocurrency and was developed as a type of peer-to-peer trading, allowing people to send money quickly and cheaply online.

The blockchain network's use of the coin's robust cryptography makes it safe to use. The blockchain network's use of the coin's robust cryptography makes it safe to use. Since it was the first crypto currency, it led to the birth of all other crypto currencies who used the same blockchain technology. Since its launch 14 years ago, it has grown almost 2908962399.9%, a huge increase!

Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin 2.0 or Better?

Ethereum (ETH)

Next up on the list is Ethereum (ETH). Unsurprisingly, it got its inspiration from Bictoin. Since Ethereum (ETH) is both a cryptocurrency and a blockchain platform, it is adored not just by investors but also by developers and programmers. It was the first software to incorporate "smart contracts," and it not only features NFTs that are available on the blockchain. Like Bitcoin (BTC), the currency has seen enormous growth . Its price has climbed by 6666666667% since it first went on sale in July 2015 through January 2023.

Binance Coin (BNB) Boom, Bust Or Hold?

Binance is one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world and its native currency is the Binance Coin (BNB). It's interesting to note that the coin was created on the Ethereum network in 2017, even before the Binance exchange was established. Binance Coin (BNB) was barely worth $0.10 in 2017.

By the end of January 2023, it cost about $314, an increase of 313,558%. Invesingt in the Binance coin (BNB) is a great choice because of the potential it has to develop in unique ways over the coming years. And, like previously said, it is the main currency of one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the planet which is a layer 1 platform that allows development on top of it, and it is known for launching new projects and coins. Which is why the coin and the platform are loved by not just investors but also developers.

Binance Coin

Dogetti (DETI)

The new meme coin Dogetti (DETI) , which is naturally represented on the list by an animated dog, is next. This mafia-themed coin is amusing and lighthearted, but it stands out because it offers real advantages over most meme currencies.

Dogetti

The currency's creators intended for it to be a collectively held asset that may be utilised to make passive revenue. With a 6% transaction tax, the coin aims to contribute to the community by allocating 2% to community-selected nonprofits, 2% for burning wallets & liquidity, and the remaining 2% to coin holders themselves. Furthermore, Dogetti (DETI) will bring NFT dogs, which will function similarly to pets that you can own, gather, breed, grow, and sell/trade for other cryptocurrencies or fiat money.

Also, Dogetti (DETI) will bring NFT dogs, which will function similarly to pets that you may own, gather, breed, grow, and purchase or even trade for other cryptocurrencies/fiat money.

If your interest is piqued by this meme coin, use the code WISEGUY25 to claim a 25% bonus on your next purchase!

Chainlink (LINK)

Finally, Chainlink (LINK) resolves a very special problem. Chainlink (LINK) has become extremely well-known in the crypto field as a result of its role as the main oracle source. The project has developed a decentralised oracle system (DON) that gives smart contracts on all platforms secure off-chain data access. The currency is thinking about interoperability as more and more applications start up through the Chainlink Build programme, and it's possible that CCIP may increase the price of the $LINK token.

Because it has a significant impact upon the utility, this currency has enormous potential. With the enormous amount of partnerships that Chainlink's utility has sparked, it is practically a given that the coin will appreciate if it is integrated into the world's payments system. Hence, it is clear why it is a great decision to invest in $LINK.

Chainlink (LINK)

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_