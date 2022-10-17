The Lost Book of Remedies Review - Valuable Guide or Cheap Program

The Lost Book of Remedies is a guide that shows consumers how to take care of their bodies with common plants that many people grow in their backyards already. The tips are only found within this collection, but users have their choice of digital or physical content.

What is the Lost Book of Remedies?

Everyone wants to ensure they are as healthy as possible, but disease or injury can be unpredictable. The usual way that consumers improve their health is by going to the doctor, but every problem isn't severe enough to see a medical professional. Other times, consumers might have to wait a while to see someone. With the Lost Book of Remedies, consumers can learn what they need to do to take advantage of their surroundings.

The Lost Book of Remedies isn't like any other product today. The creator's advertisement starts boldly, explaining that plants could be the key to stopping bleeding or numbing pain. Plants can be the key to maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, reducing cholesterol, and more. Everything is found within this guide to ensure that consumers have the answers available to them at all times.

The entirety of this comes down to a story about a healer, on which three of the powerful remedies are based on. His remedies include a solution for pain, a way to handle any life-threatening condition, and a method that improves the quality of life. His methods were highly sought after by locals who had not gotten what they needed from conventional medicine, and people lined up in his neighborhood in such masses that the police had to convince them to disperse. The man referenced in the advertisement is the grandfather of the Lost Book of Remedies author.

His grandfather was orphaned during the Great Depression, and his adoptive mother was a Native American woman who helped him learn about using plants as medicinal remedies. His knowledge allowed him to use the right plants to turn them into treatments, logging everything he learned in a notebook he kept until his last day.

The plants referenced in this guide can be found in many locations, even in the average person's backyard. Though most of the lessons cannot be viewed unless the user makes a purchase, most remedies are easy to make if they have a few hours.

Recipes in the Lost Book of Remedies

All of the content in The Lost Book of Remedies is condensed into three main sections that help consumers understand everything they can treat without going to a doctor. These methods also work for consumers who can't get to a doctor right now but want to be relieved of their pain.

The first remedy is referred to as Angry Bear Paw. The method helped the author's grandfather to treat wounded soldiers while in battle. It is made by grinding and boiling wild lettuce leaves to create a brown liquid. The liquid is then strained and left to simmer for hours until it has a glue-like texture.

The following remedy is a formula called Log Man's Mending Fur. The creator claims that it helped him return from a nearly deadly infection called Staphylococcus Aureus. Over half a million Americans end up with this infection each year, and a fraction of those people die from it. Using a plant called Log Man's Mending Fur, users take on the benefits of usnic acid, which is blended with vodka and simmered for two hours.

Finally, there's Red Beak Powder. This remedy uses Hawthorn berry, which removes plaque and cholesterol from the arteries. The creator notes that the best time of year to take advantage of the berries is in the fall, though users will have to remove the seeds before they prepare the remedy. These seeds contain amygdalin, which is dangerous for consumers to use in high amounts. Once the seeds are removed, the user blends the berries with water and leaves them in a 200-degree oven for about 10 hours with the door open.

These three remedies are just a tiny taste of what the guides offer, ensuring that consumers can improve their health with more remedies.

How the Lost Book of Remedies Teaches You to Live

The whole point of this program is to teach consumers to heal their bodies with the nutrients that already exist around their houses. The entire guide is broken into multiple sections to make the lessons more accessible for consumers to understand and find.

For instance, the chapter on weeds from the user's backyard will show users hundreds of recipes like the ones above to treat their bodies with medicines that could cost tons of money otherwise. These plants can even be found in cities, working to reduce inflammation and soothe the pain. Users will learn the best way to make a poultice, which can dress nearly any wound. It also helps with chronic issues like arthritis.

Users will also learn the following:

How to identify and use marshmallow root for powerful antiviral benefits.

What plants reduce the likelihood of virus reproduction for herpes or hepatitis?

The benefits of senega and how 18th-century people use it to cure snake bites.

Which plants are safe to eat.

Which plants are poisonous.

Which plants help users to handle hypertension.

Dealing with asthma with certain plants.

Which plants can be used for natural sweeteners.

How to use one particular type of weed to stop bleeding quickly.

Cattails can be used for fuel, shelter, food, and water.

This guide contains an entire section about the edible plants that grow in prairies and similar environments, including boneset (which can treat breakbone fever). Another plant in this section is Cowboy's Toilet Paper, which can be used with the Frontier Poultice (a salve that heals wounds) described in the guide for healing.

Users will also learn about the medicinal and edible trees that consumers can find in North America. With this information, you can quickly identify any tree in its surroundings to stay alive until help arrives in emergencies.

During the final section in the Lost Book of Remedies, users will learn about common treatments for illnesses that their grandparents have already used since they were children. These natural treatments can deal with problems like a sore throat, fever, or the flu. The remedies primarily involve the ingredients that consumers have in their cabinets already, but they only take a short time to work.

Purchasing the Lost Book of Remedies

Consumers interested in the Lost Book of Remedies should visit the official website , which has two options available.

The first option allows users to get all of the content as a digital guide. The digital guide doesn't require the user to cover shipping, but it costs $37. Users can access the content wherever they go as long as they can download it onto their devices.

Then, there's the combination of physical and digital books. This package also costs $37, but the customer will be responsible for paying the $9.99 shipping fee.

Consumers who purchase the Lost Book of Remedies in any form will instantly get access to two bonus guides: The Awesome 80 Square Feet SHTF Medicinal Garden and Everyday Disaster Medicine Guidebook. No matter the format users choose for their purchase, they both qualify for the 100% money-back guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Lost Book of Remedies

Q - Can't consumers look up all of these details online?

A - Perhaps. However, without having these solutions found in the Lost Book of Remedies, consumers don't even know that there could be some relief for their circumstances. This guide compiles all possible answers into one collection, meaning users won't need to go to multiple resources.

Q - Isn't it better to go to a doctor?

A - There are many issues that consumers will need to visit a doctor for, like broken bones or management of chronic diseases. However, the remedies in this guide show users how to handle concerns like pain and overall wellness.

Q - Will these solutions work?

A - Yes. These remedies are based on scientifically proven studies, and their purpose is fully explained in the guide.

Q - What is the money-back guarantee?

A - This policy covers the first 60 days after the purchase is made. If you have any questions or concerns, you can email support@theplantbook.com. If your question is specifically related to getting a refund, you must include "Return Question" in the email's subject line.

Summary

The Lost Book of Remedies provides users with knowledge that has been lost in past generations. It exclusively uses natural remedies that can be sourced from the user's local environment, allowing them to identify plant life near their home positively. Plus, with the bonus guides, consumers will get even more details that can help with their positive changes. Visit the official website to order your copy of The Lost Book of Remedies today!

