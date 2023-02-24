The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Big Eyes Coin Rival DogeCoin And Shiba Inu With Lavish $100 Loot Box Release That Produces A 5000% Return

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) advances towards greatness with the announcement of its brand-new loot box feature. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu’s tokens continue to skyrocket, giving DogeCoin a run for its money. Read more to find out!

Shiba Inu: Salient Gains

The Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to flourish, as its BONE and deadly ‘Doge Killer” LEASH tokens are all the way up by 13% and 10%, respectively, at the time of press. This comes as a breath of fresh air, since the ecosystem’s native token SHIB has been trading in an incredibly tight range of $0.000012 to $0.000014 for the past month. If these tokens continue to hold onto this momentum, the ShibArmy can expect to see healthy returns. In addition, students can now pay for their university fees with Shiba Inu (SHIB) at the esteemed Canadian University Dubai. This collaboration allows users to send, receive and make SHIB payments through Binance Pay for supporting merchants. Cryptocurrency is now becoming the norm, so don’t miss out!

DogeCoin

DogeCoin: Faces Dethroning

The original meme coin faces stiff competition as it clings onto its throne as top dog. Despite this, things are still looking promising for this satirical cryptocurrency, as it has recently joined Ernst & Young’s Blockchain Analyze called Reconciler. This software-as-service (SaaS) platform provides blockchain and cryptocurrency audit services and now supports DogeCoin (DOGE), allowing for its off-chain books and records to be bulk-reconciled to the public ledger. Great steps towards success, as this collaboration, shows that steps are being taken towards the improvement of digital asset analysis. The token has plummeted slights at 0.40% in the last 24 hours but has gone up by 2.40% overall in the past week at the time of this writing.

Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin: Fierce Feline FTW

Members of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) community rejoice at the release of the token’s newest feature, the loot box! This decentralised digital currency aims to pour prosperity into the DeFi realm, create bountiful streams of income for its valued community members and give back to the world through its plentiful charitable donations towards the preservation of our oceans. The token has now implemented its loot box feature to give users a bang for their buck with its exciting rewards. Users have a choice between the Cute Box, Kitty Vault and Super Saiyan Box, giving them a variety of choices with these purr-fect prizes. These randomized prizes are part of the token’s presale, serving as an exciting and profitable way to become a part of a promising project. All of the prizes are given in $BIG tokens, but no matter what, users will always win equal to or more than the value spent, meaning there are no losers around here. For the slightly less adventurous, test spins can also be done but the results will always be randomized. Prizes include; for the $100 Cute Box users can win between $100-$800 BIG tokens, the $500 Kitty Vault includes prizes from $500, $600, $1.5K, $4K and $25K worth of BIG but the showstopping $1000 Super Saiyan Box prizes range from $1K, $1.2K, $3K, $8K and an astounding $100K worth of $BIG. The addition of this new feature highlights the dynamic nature of Big Eyes Coin as well as the significance of its community as the project makes headway in its quest toward success. This feline favourite is attracting everyone and their mothers, so don’t miss out on this limited loot box offer.

