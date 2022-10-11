The Exodus Effect Reviews (Scam or Legit?) Real Customer Truth Exposed!

Historical and religious books document ancient remedies for longevity and good health. Various pieces of research show that the human lifespan is decreasing with time. Similarly, there has been an increase in ailments that may not have existed a few centuries back.

Professionals across various fields blame pollution, stress, chemicals, a sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy food choices as the root of health issues. In the past, communities depended on natural herbs, plants, minerals, and vitamins to boost their defense system and fight infections.

The Bible is among the oldest religious books. It has been translated into hundreds of languages. However, the translation has supposedly led to some words getting different meanings. The Exodus Effect is a bible-based wellness program comprising God-approved ingredients lost during translation.

About the Product: What is the Exodus Effect?

Anointing oil is a common ingredient in most religious ceremonies. The Exodus Effect is a religion-based anointing oil containing natural and science-based ingredients to diminish pain, improve immunity, and strengthen faith.

The Exodus Effect is a systematic guide that allows Christians and non-Christians to create their healing oil using natural ingredients. It is 100% stimulant-free and non-addictive. The active ingredients are linked to longevity and well-being.

Per Exodus Effect creators, notable biblical figures such as Methuselah, Adam, and Ibrahim, among others, purportedly used the anointing oil daily. However, bible translation to various languages led to the loss of the "key" ingredient in the anointing oil.

Pastor Andrew and Dr. Benet, both of Divine Origins LLC, claim that multiple scientific and biblical evidence proves that CBD oil can enhance physical, mental, and spiritual health. According to the developers, Kaneh-Bosem originally referred to the cannabis plant. However, wrongful bible translation gave it a new meaning, "Calamus," which refers to an herb with minimal health benefits.

Exodus 30:22 supposedly lists the benefits of the original anointing oil created by God. The cannabis plant in the Bible created health-improving anointing oil that can:

Diminish chronic pain in the muscles, joints, and body

Strengthen the immunity

Improve blood flow

Support digestion

Fortify faith in God

Combat sleep issues

Still, the Exodus Effect creators claim that biblical cannabis had zero THC elements and did not give users any side effects.

How Does the Exodus Effect Work?

Pastor Andrew warns that most Christians may disagree with using the cannabis plant for medicinal purposes. Today, marijuana is associated with causing mental issues and giving users nasty side effects with long-term usage.

The Exodus Effect comprises pure CBD oil from high-quality hemp. In combination with other natural extracts, the Exodus Effect rapidly absorbs into the system to provide users with significant health benefits. The guide provides information on how to prepare THC-free CBD locally.

Dr. Benet explains that the Exodus Effect improves and strengthens the endocannabinoid system. It improves various processes, including digestion, the circulatory, and respiration. It also targets pain and quickly erases it from the root. Similarly, CBD can inhibit the overproduction of cortisol, enabling the body to manage anxiety naturally. In addition, it reduces stress levels and minimizes oxidative damage at cellular levels. It can heighten immunity and lower unhealthy inflammations.

Key Exodus Effect Ingredients

The makers of the Exodus Effect claim that you can replicate the original bible-based anointing oil using cinnamon, cannabis, myrrh, cassia, and olive oil. The step-by-step guide supposedly explains how anyone can create THC-free CBD oil in the comfort of their home. However, the dosage should be potent and fresh to provide consumers with the advertised health benefits.

Cannabis

The human endocannabinoid system (ECS) depends on natural cannabinoid molecules to function optimally. Per various kinds of research, toxicity, unhealthy diet, and use of certain chemicals can lower cannabinoid levels, thus weakening the ECS. Cannabis comprises CBD elements that provide the body with cannabinoids, thus boosting its functions.

Dr. Benet explains that CBD oil can alleviate pain, particularly in the muscles, back, and joints. In certain dosages, it may combat chronic headaches and migraines. Additionally, pyre CBD oil is a crucial ingredient in managing stress symptoms. Considerable evidence shows that it can promote relaxation and alleviate anxiety. The Exodus Effect makers claim that it may combat insomnia and aid users in improving their sleep quality.

Myrrh

Myrrh is among the most used biblical herb and a common ingredient in anointing oils. The Exodus Effect makers claim that the herb can treat indigestion, leprosy, arthritis, and gout, among other common ailments. According to science, myrrh is a powerful antioxidant that can improve cellular health and fortify the disease-fighting system. Similarly, myrrh may reduce the risk of various health issues, including cardiac problems and diabetes.

Cassia

Cassia is a plant extract that can boost muscular health and improve blood flow. Scholars claim that it can benefit the blood vessels and minimize the risk of developing hypertension. Additionally, it can lower LDL (bad cholesterol) and fat storage around the arteries.

Some studies indicate that cassia may aid in stabilizing blood sugar levels. It purportedly reduces insulin resistance and may surge fat metabolism.

Cinnamon

Most households use cinnamon to add flavor to their food. The sweet-smelling ingredient is a detoxifying agent that can lower toxin levels in the blood. Additionally, it can combat free radicals aiding in cell regeneration.

Multiple evidence shows that cinnamon can support weight loss and intensify energy levels. It may increase respiration rates, improve digestion, and curb appetite.

The Exodus Effect Benefits

The anointing oil may combat chronic inflammations and pain

The Exodus Effect ingredients can improve the immune response

It may reduce the risk of developing various health issues

The anointing oil may support weight loss

It can raise the energy levels of natural

It can improve the physical and mental performance

The product may fortify one's Christian faith

It can supposedly open the gates of divine blessings

A satisfaction guarantee protects each purchase

The key ingredients are supposedly natural, scientific, and historically-based

FAQs about the Exodus Effect

Q: Who can use the Exodus Effect recipe?

A: The Exodus Effect is designed for any adult that wishes to amplify their physical, mental, and spiritual health using natural and bible-based ingredients.

Q: What if the Exodus Effect does not work?

A: The developer provides a money-back guarantee on each purchase. If the Exodus Effect does not work as advertised, customers may contact the makers and request for refund within the stipulated time (365 days).

Q: Does the company provide shipping?

A: The Exodus Effect plus the three bonuses are digital products that become available to the customer immediately after the purchase.

Q: How long should I use the Exodus Effect anointing oil?

A: The makers recommend using the Exodus Effect for 3-6 months

Pricing and Availability

The Exodus Effect is only available via the official website. Customers get the digital guide (in pdf form) plus all three bonuses immediately after making payment.

The Exodus Effect bonuses include:

Divine Pet

The Lazarus Effect

The Hidden Prayers

Additionally, customers get access to the Prayer Warrior Network, an online community that prays and strengthens each other's faith.

Refund Policy

The Exodus Effect offers a 365-day satisfaction guarantee. Dr. Benet and Pastor Andrew claim that following the recipe to the letter can provide spiritual, mental, and physical health benefits. Some customers may experience positive responses after using the Exodus Effect for a few days.

About Divine Origins, LLC

Divine Origins LLC is a Miami-based company and the publisher of various spiritual and healing books. Per the official website, the company was created by "men and women of faith" with a strong belief in God's "Healing Power."

Final Word

The Exodus Effect is a pdf guide comprising bible-based ingredients that can improve physical, spiritual, and mental health. The Exodus Effect's anointing oil can clear unhealthy inflammations, reduce pain, fortify immunity, and improve overall well-being.