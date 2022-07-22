Supercharge Your Portfolio By Adding These Cryptos; Uniglo (GLO), Polygon (MATIC) And Cardano (ADA)

Are you looking for a little boost to your portfolio right now? If you are, you're not alone. Much of the crypto market has seen losses in the last few weeks. But the good news is, these losses aren't necessarily here to stay. Far from it. There's still extremely good long-term potential for crypto. It's here to stay. While those hourly charts might make you nervous, forget about them and focus on the long-term, that's where the real money is being made.

And it's important to remember that crypto has only been down recently because global economic markets are suffering. Recession is on its way, and inflation is on the rise. That makes it difficult for people to have confidence in, or invest in, some crypto projects. But in some ways, crypto has actually performed remarkably well. People were expecting much lower lows, and the market has since rebounded somewhat. This shows incredible bullishness for the crypto space, and could empower confidence that things could really skyrocket once we enter a bull period.

There's one crypto that has all the credentials needed to really help your portfolio right now, and that's GLO. Uniglo is still in pre-sale, so it could be the absolute best time to buy while prices are still low. Investing now gives you an extremely unique opportunity to be involved with a crypto project from the ground up. And it's an incredibly strong project. Let's look at why...

Uniglo (GLO)

The competent team behind Uniglo have come up with a coin that is truly deflationary, fully asset-backed and community-driven. These features make it unique in the crypto space. It provides a true store of value and a currency people can actually have faith in, rather than one that's over-reliant on bigger coins like BTC. It has a store of value, thanks to an asset vault made up of a range of diversified products, like other cryptos, collectibles, NFTS, and digitized gold.

GLO also uses a unique dual burn mechanism to continue to decrease supply and increase scarcity over time. This helps create one of the most solid cryptos around, and one that isn't susceptible to pumps and dumps. It could be the crypto you start using for everyday purchases, and that's why experts love GLO.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon has had an incredible week or so. After suffering some losses, it has been one of the real performers of the bear market, rising considerably. Experts still think it has plenty of space to grow, so MATIC could be a perfect addition to your portfolio as it continues to rise.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano has also managed to claim back some of its previous losses. While it is still down from all-time highs, many think now could be the time to add it to your portfolio. And as one of the most established altcoins around, Cardano is here to stay.

Experts love GLO, ADA and MATIC for your portfolio right now. They could be the perfect crypto projects to help steer your investments through the bear market and beyond.

