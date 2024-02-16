Stonex Collaborated With India Art Fair 2024 For Young Collector’s Programme To Support Emerging Artists And Shape The Future Of Art

Showcasing modern and contemporary art from India and South Asia, unfolded its schedule, Stonex India stepped into the spotlight to support the Young Collectors’ Programme. The showcase for collectors started with an exclusive preview held on 27th January, in the capital.

Stonex, driven by its core brand philosophy of "CREATING AN IMPRINT ON TIME," partnered with India Art Fair to support emerging and trailblazing artists. This partnership aimed to empower the next generation of artists on a global scale, highlighting Stonex's role in the arts community.

Saurav Aggarwal, MD Stonex Group, said, “We set out with a mission to enhance the appreciation for natural stone by blending innovation and skilful artistry. Our initiative began with the establishment of an art residency program in Kishangarh, serving as the catalyst for the emergence of two innovative ventures - Stonex Icons and Stonex Couture. Through strategic collaborations with talented artists and designers, these enterprises have spearheaded a transformative journey, reshaping the perception and significance of stone in the realms of art and fashion.”

The partnership with the India Art Fair aimed to encourage young collectors to engage with emerging artists from different backgrounds. Through this partnership, Stonex aimed to support and contribute to the future of art, fostering creativity and leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape. Our association with the India Art Fair was in line with our commitment to empower the next generation of artists to create their "Imprint on Time."

India Art Fair launched its momentous 15th edition from 1—4 February 2024 with its biggest presentation of exhibitors yet. Alongside the fair, India Art Fair was also at the center of a month-long parallel programme that saw Delhi-based galleries, institutions, and collectives organize special exhibitions and events across the city, giving visibility to its vibrant cultural ecosystem.

Building on previous editions, this year’s programme returned to STIR with an exhibition by Immerse, a young artist support programme, to encourage young collectors to engage with emerging artists from beyond the urban capitals of India.

Umah Jacob, Director of External Relations & Outreach, India Art Fair, commented, “The Young Collectors’ programme is one of India Art Fair’s key properties and contributions to the Indian arts landscape and market. Through our year-on-year expansions on the programme, we nurtured and boosted the arts ecosystem of the future, helping build strong relationships among fresh young artists and creatives, the organizations platforming them, and our vibrant set of young collectors.”

WribhuBorphukon, Curator of India Art Fair’s 2024 Young Collectors’ Programme,

commented, “The 2024 Young Collectors’ Programme promised to be one of the most expansive and exciting yet, with programmes engaging the region’s widespread and diverse creative potential — with artists, designers, fashion houses, and more coming together to envision the future of South Asian art and culture together.”

About Stonex

Stonex India has evolved into a lifestyle brand guided by the philosophy of delivering enriching experiences. Since 2001, Stonex has believed in challenging the paradigm, exploring new artistic expressions and an unwavering focus on craftsmanship and consumer delight. Powered by a legacy that’s built upon technology, commitment, and promise. Over 500 imported marble and stone varieties curated from the world over are processed at one of Asia’s finest manufacturing facilities. A luxury collection of white marble, granite, travertine, onyx, limestone, and semi-precious stones. Stonex India is at par with global quality benchmarks enabling the brand to drive robust demand across India and key international markets of the USA, UAE, Australia, the UK and Singapore.



Stonex Group is also venturing into two new businesses – Stonex Icon and Stonex Couture.



Stonex Icons partners with leading global artists to create a unique collection of stone sculptures, carvings, and other artistic creations. The brand aims to work with artists to bring their artistic vision to life. Stonex Couture is a lifestyle brand dedicated to creating innovative and functional products using natural stone. The brand is collaborating with leading product designers to create unique home decor solutions that seamlessly blend aesthetic, design story and function.



About Young Collectors’ Programme



India Art Fair Young Collectors’ Programme, a fast-rising platform to engage an emerging generation of collectors with some of the region’s most compelling creative practices. This is the space to discover boundary-pushing ideas and experiments in art. It continues its focus on those starting in their collecting journeys to create a lasting future and sustainable growth for the booming Indian art market.