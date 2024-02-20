Stockz11: A Breakthrough Virtual Learning Platform For Aspiring Stock Market Investors

India, February 20, 2024 - Often, one is keen to invest in stocks, but lacks appropriate knowledge on the subject. Mastering the stock market can come off as challenging when one tries to navigate through it alone. Learning about stock markets in present scenarios is either via Youtube, online courses or physical classes. However, learners do not have access to a practical training ground to learn trading insights before they start investing real money in the stock markets.

Recognising the gap in the market, Narendra Firodia and Nitin Pokharna recently introduced Stockz11, a unique online learning platform that caters to the need for hands-on, practical field experience in the journey of stock market learning. It aims to empower learners with an immersive learning experience, facilitating a more informed and confident entry into the complex and intricate world of stock trading.

Sharing his thoughts, Narendra Firodia, Co-founder of Stockz11 said, "We started Stockz11 so that everyone has a chance to learn, understand and experience trading practically, without the fear of losing money.” Narendra is also the founder of Adbanao and Letsupp - both having over a million users as of now.

"The current number of retail investors in India is around 8 Crores (Around 6% of the population as compared to 20% in the US) and we expect these to be 10 Crores over the next 12-18 months. We want to help these additional users to experience the market here before they start investing in the real markets"- added Nitin Pokharna, Co-founder and CEO of Stockz11.

Incepted in August 2023, Stockz11 addresses the market gap in the following ways:

The learning curve:

Stockz11 offers a variety of excellent learning tools, including Stock Ratios and Chart Analysis, Stock Market Quizzes, and informative videos. Stock analysis with the help of available historical prices; captivating charts, graphs and other details help users make an informed decision for building their portfolio for on-platform contests. They can compare their trading strategies with leading contestants, which pushes in constant improvement. Stockz11 also hosts quizzes and prediction games for users when they are not participating in the contests.

A real experience: Contests

Regular contests on Stockz11 address the said market gap in on-field learning. Users can engage in daily live contests during stock market hours that mimic the real industry; thus, providing a realistic simulation of trading and investing. They facilitate stock market learning as practically and close to the real market experience as possible. The best part is that participation in these contests are free, offering a risk-free opportunity for users to learn and practice genuine market investing before committing their hard-earned money.