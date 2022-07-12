Sports-Tech AI Company Roanuz Clocks A Decade Of Successful Operations

Startups have disrupted various industries by using cutting edge technologies that one could have never even imagined. Startups of today have the ability to shape and change the industries of the future too. One such company who has been continually evolving the sports-tech sector in India is Roanuz. As a tech development startup, Roanuz has hit milestones with the fullest satisfaction of more than 1500 customers using the data and serving as the go-to solution for the customers who are in need of the best cricket data. Building the trust and by providing the smart expert support, Roanuz has been collaborating worldwide by delivering sports data with many reputed organizations like Amazon, Jio, Buystars, Zomato and many more. On the other hand, as an important milestone to mention, Roanuz is delivering the best by launching fantasy game logistics and GraphQL for sports as the first ever in the industry which will continue to deliver many more new launches and sports tech solutions in the coming years. Since Roanuz is enabled to work with different sectors of industry that includes Sports, Entertainment, and Finance, the flexibility in data providing service has paved the way to work with Sports websites like Sportskeeda in the beginning, and Fantasy Applications to use the Roanuz Sports API.

Staying afloat successfully without external funding till date

Anto Binish Kaspar, Founder and CEO, Roanuz says "Roanuz has been bootstrapped from the initial stages wherein as a startup, the main focus was on providing quality data and delivering the best with right customer support. Also, innovating different products to make sports tech more accessible and seamless has been the goal ever since the start. The quality data, expert customer support, and hard working team had made the journey flourished throughout even though there had been slight slips on the market during the pandemic. However the progress is gradual, the collaborations that were made in these few years had been one of the backbones of continued growth of Roanuz despite many hard times. Being in a mission to deliver the best, the growth of Roanuz and the position that is set in the market by delivering the first and the best sports data, had pushed in managing funds with proper customer collaborations and response."

As an interesting fact, Roanuz also recommends many customized plans and packages in the products’ website for the customers that can benefit mutually. This way of suggestive methods of business had been the remarkable support of budgeting that has leveraged and turned out successful in the funding aspects of the concern.

Unleashing international boundaries

As a niche market, establishing the power of data has been challenging in India whereas the scope seems tremendous and essential overseas. While the demand for accessing sports data is now at the peak, Roanuz is also collaborating with many organizations that are in foreign nations. Since the data providing service is extensively made available even for any other industry sector, say like entertainment, finance etc., the scope is more abroad when compared to the Indian market. While many products that can benefit the industry are in process to be launched, Roanuz utilizes scope in whatever support the customers are in need irrespective of any place or time with the expert customer support. This is the vital reason that business is made possible from anywhere in the world at any time but by delivering the best.

Current team size and plans of expansion

Since there had been a constant thirst for development and innovation right from the beginning, Roanuz is now working on developing two different products that are likely to be launched very soon. As far as the development which is right now in progress with the expert frontend and backend teams, the main focus of involving more human resource to the innovation is to deliver the best product that can sort out the important problems and create better convenience that are much needed in the sports tech development industry.

However, the team had a very short number of employees as part of the team in the start, the progress of Roanuz is achieved with 50+ employees in three different offices (one at Chennai, one at Thiruvananthapuram and the other as the biggest e-commerce company in Iceland) at present. Also, the team is yet to expand very soon in order to increase the 2X level in the coming years. Anyways, the expansion is made for the fact to benefit the company with more support and to add more value for the progression, Roanuz always welcomes innovative thinkers and developers not only as full-time employees, but also as interns.

