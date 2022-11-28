Script Writer And Director Atul Kumar Is Making BIG In Bollywood

Atul Kumar is a Bollywood film writer and director from Uttar Pradesh. He also writes for TV shows. His noted work in Television is Vishwas Ke Upar Astha which was a TV show under Big Magic and aired between 2013 and 2014 where Kumar worked as an assistant director. He also contributed to shows like Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal?, Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo where he assisted director Raaj Shaandilyaa. He has the credit of writing scripts of numerous shows on TV and is now swamped with his upcoming web series and movies.

Not only TV serials or movies, Atul has got the knack of advertisements too as he happened to be a creative producer of several ads. He has ventured into two startups. He has got his own brand Gigo pet that deals with supplies of various pet related products.

In today’s age where youngsters are confused about their career, Atul’’s case was no different as he also fell in the same trap once, he was also confused about what career to choose. He did his graduation in commerce with business as major but his interest got shifted when he completed his B.com, guess what! He did his masters in Mass Comm. He had a lot of passion for movies since his childhood but never considered films as his career. But his fortune was about to take a turn as his performance at the college’s annual party was praised by none other than famous director Roshan Abbas who was sitting at the Chief guest’s chair. Roshan offered him some position in Mumbai which was impossible for Atul to turn down. That's how his Bollywood journey began.

Soon his Bolly network got bigger as Big Magic hired him as an assistant director for a show which was followed by two more offers. Atul sees movie direction as a tricky job where one has to master a lot of technicalities and should be willing to pay attention to details.

Atul is now busy with his upcoming web series where the protagonist is a female and will be launched in a brand new OTT platform. His other engagements are - a thriller based on the life of a former don, a biopic of a lady who made UP proud and a web series depicting the lockdown woes.

According to Atul, currently the Bollywood industry is going through a sea change as nepotism is being challenged and anyone with talent who are ready to persist are sure to find ample opportunities here to turn their dreams into reality.