Renowned Group – Leading Builder of Commercial and Residential Space In Delhi NCR

After the successful completion of exciting projects in the commercial and residential real estate segment since its inception in 2013, Renowned Group is all set to bring forth its innovative, sustainable, and world-class exciting projects in the heart of Greater Noida with convenient and luxurious offerings with best-in-class designs and top of the line facilities.

Over the years, Renowned Group has expanded its business to cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Agra, and Ghaziabad alongside Delhi NCR. Renowned Group has invented many developments in the retail, commercial and residential segments across Delhi NCR. With an effective team and strategy compacted with huge experience, knowledge, and valuation, Renowned Group has come out on top by building positive experiences and winning customer’s trust. They are expertise in choosing a location that is not just rich with amenities but also gives a new level of luxury living.

The Gateway to North India, Delhi NCR is the hub for white-collared professionals. The IT companies, electronic companies, and start-ups have contributed majorly to making Delhi NCR one of the most significant economies in the country. It is no doubt well connected with other cities across the country with National Highways, Railways, and Airports. Along with an excellent social infrastructure, India’s best healthcare facilities, and an appealing environment, Delhi NCR offers one of the most promising lifestyles to its inhabitants as any other metropolitan cities in the country.

As a premier builder, Renowned Group oversees projects at every level, from site selection, design, and development, to construction, marketing, and sales. The Renowned Group strives hard to keep its promises to its esteemed clients and delivers on them on time and this makes them stand apart from the noise. The Group firmly adheres to its delivery schedule, but in exchange for this, it has developed a strong brand value that has won the loyalty and steadfast faith of its customers.

The CEO and Managing Director – Mr. Shailender Sharma says “At Renowned Group we aim to accomplish zenith standards in real estate, property, and infrastructure development with its highly professional approach and technically superior modus operandi. We are committed to attaining desires and developing value by delivering the best Service and Structure to you and your family with up-to-date Standard and the Latest features. We have already created new landmarks for the city and we are envisioned to have environmentally friendly homes while adhering to the most up-to-date standards and practices”

Needless to mention, due to the pandemic, which caused numerous projects to temporarily halt, the real estate industry recently experienced a period of slowness. However, the company is still in for a thrilling journey with progress and growth, though, given the impressive line-up of projects that Renowned Group has planned. The Group has a number of brand-new initiatives that are succeeding, and it has planned a number of interesting projects for 2022 that will pave the way for the business's future growth.

Renowned Group has planned and constructed the following successful projects in Delhi NCR with a strong base of customer-centric creativity and perfection in mind.

- Avantika Retail Street: Crossing Republic

- Lotus Shristi: Crossing Republic, ABES College, Ghaziabad.

- Lotus Park: Surajpur, Greater Noida.

- Lotus Villa: Jalpura, Noida Ext.

