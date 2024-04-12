Embarked with a vision of game Changer in the Global Workforce solutions space.

Chairman and Group CEO for a Portfolio of companies IFINGlobal Group with offices across the US, Canada, UK, Brazil ,HK, Japan, EU, and India. He is Founding Director of International Startup foundation (ISF), Senator World Business Angels Forum (WBAF) and Management Committee Member, Co-Chair and steering committee member for many leading Global forums and chambers.

With his innovative approach and keen business acumen, Seshadri Vangala has made a significant impact in the realms of workforce solutions, IT consulting and Business Advisory solutions. His ability to foresee trends and his dedication to excellence have positioned him as a visionary leader in the industry. Through his strategic thinking and strong leadership skills, Seshadri Vangala continues to inspire and drive positive change for profound societal impact.

Honour’s & Awards

Asian Business Excellence Awardee at UK Parliament Life Member NHRD

Global Business Leadership Award from various National and International foundations ,Forums

Champions of Change Awardee

Recognized by Forbes,Fortune,CIO ,ET,ZEE,CNBC as CEO of the year

CEO of the Year Award by ET Now

Indo Global Business Excellence Awards 2024

Atal Samaroh Awards 2023

Govt of India recognition as Global Business Indian leader

Appreciated by the Hon UK PM Mr.Boris Johnson ,Netherlands PM Mr.Mark Rutte for his commendable work promoting UK EU and India Trade corridor

Appreciated by several who's who Global dignitaries ,Diplomats ,European ,UK Members of Parliament ,Late Lord SK Bhattacharya University of Warwick

Exploring the Importance of the IT Revolution, Employment, and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and Its Influence on Society

www.seshadrivangala.com