IFIN Global, a leading IT Company won the prestigious title of ‘CEO of The Year’ at the “Outlook Business Spotlight - Indo Global Business Excellence Awards and Summit 2024”. Outlook Business Spotlight organized the event to recognize and celebrate excellence in business innovation, creativity, and leadership. Here are some snippets of the conversation we had with the “CEO of the Year”
1. How do you feel about receiving the CEO of the Year award?
"I'm incredibly honored and humbled to receive the CEO of the Year award. This recognition isn't just a reflection of my individual efforts, but a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of our team. I see this award as a shared achievement, and I'm immensely grateful for the opportunity to lead such an exceptional group of individuals. It inspires me to continue striving for excellence and driving our company forward. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along this journey."
Advertisement
2. According to you, what are the factors that helped you to be the CEO of the year?
"I believe several factors have played a role in being awarded CEO of the Year. Firstly, it's essential to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Without their commitment and passion, none of our achievements would have been possible. As a leader, I prioritize fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning within the organization.
Secondly, effective communication and transparency have been fundamental in building trust among employees, stakeholders, and customers alike. Being able to articulate a clear vision and aligning everyone towards common goals has been crucial.
Advertisement
Additionally, I've always placed a strong emphasis on strategic decision-making, constantly evaluating market trends, and adapting our approach to stay ahead of the curve. This agility has allowed us to navigate challenges and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape.
Lastly, I believe in leading by example and cultivating a culture of accountability and integrity. By staying true to our values and consistently delivering on our promises, we've been able to build a strong reputation and earn the trust of our stakeholders.
Overall, it's been a combination of teamwork, strategic vision, effective communication, and a commitment to excellence that has led to this recognition as CEO of the Year."
3. How do you overcome the complexities of managing a diverse portfolio of companies across different sectors and geographies?
"Managing a diverse portfolio of companies across different sectors and geographies certainly presents its challenges, but I've found that success lies in a combination of strategic planning, effective delegation, and leveraging the unique strengths of each team and market.
First and foremost, it's crucial to have a clear understanding of the specific dynamics and challenges within each sector and geography. This requires staying informed about market trends, regulatory changes, and local nuances that may impact our operations.
Secondly, I prioritize building strong leadership teams within each company, empowering them to make autonomous decisions while ensuring alignment with our overall strategic objectives. Effective delegation allows me to focus on high-level strategic initiatives while trusting my teams to handle day-to-day operations efficiently.
Advertisement
Additionally by facilitating open communication and sharing best practices, we can leverage the collective expertise of our teams to overcome challenges and drive innovation.
Furthermore, strategic prioritization is key to managing diverse interests effectively. I focus on identifying and pursuing opportunities that align with our core strengths and long-term strategic objectives, while also remaining agile enough to adapt to changing market conditions.
Lastly, I recognize the importance of cultural sensitivity and inclusivity when managing diverse teams across different geographies. By embracing diversity and fostering an inclusive work environment, we can harness the full potential of our global talent pool and drive sustainable growth across our portfolio.
Advertisement
In essence, overcoming the complexities of managing a diverse portfolio requires a combination of strategic planning, effective delegation, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the unique dynamics within each sector and geography."
4. How is your organization different from others in the similar domain?
"Our organization stands out from others in our domain due to several key factors that differentiate us and contribute to our success.
Firstly, we prioritize innovation and agility, constantly striving to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving market. Our commitment to innovation drives us to develop cutting-edge solutions and anticipate future trends, enabling us to offer unparalleled value to our customers.
Advertisement
Secondly, we place a strong emphasis on customer-centricity, understanding that our success is ultimately measured by the success of our clients. We go above and beyond to deeply understand our customers' needs and challenges, tailoring our solutions to deliver maximum impact and value.
Additionally, our organizational culture sets us apart. We foster a collaborative and inclusive work environment where creativity is encouraged, and diverse perspectives are valued. This culture of empowerment and respect enables us to attract top talent and foster long-term relationships with both employees and clients.
We have been proud partner along with initiating Societal Impact causes working with Industry Academicia Government and other stakeholders for Employment Generation ,Underprivileged Education specially for girl child organizing megajobfest facilitating 20000+ jobs building startup early stage growth stage ecosystem globally .
Advertisement
Furthermore, our commitment to sustainability and social responsibility is a core part of our identity. We integrate environmental and social considerations into our business practices, striving to make a positive impact on the world while delivering value to our stakeholders.
Lastly, our track record of success speaks for itself. We have a proven history of delivering results and exceeding expectations, earning the trust and loyalty of our clients and partners.
In summary, our organization differentiates itself through innovation, customer-centricity, organizational culture, sustainability, and a proven track record of success. These qualities collectively set us apart and position us as a leader in our domain."
Advertisement
5. What is the goal of your company and how do you plan to achieve it?
The goal of our company is to redefine the landscape of workforce solutions by becoming a true game-changer in the industry. We aim to achieve this by embodying what we call 'The IFIN Way,' a philosophy centered around leveraging the unique strengths of both individuals and organizations to help them attain their inner objectives.
Our approach focuses on empowering individuals and organizations to recognize and harness their innate talents, skills, and potential. By emphasizing personal and organizational development, we believe in unlocking unprecedented levels of productivity, satisfaction, and success.
Advertisement
At the core of 'The IFIN Way' is a commitment to personalized solutions tailored to the specific needs and aspirations of each client. We understand that one size does not fit all, and we strive to offer customized strategies and support to address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by individuals and organizations.
To achieve our goal, we employ a multifaceted strategy that combines cutting-edge technology, innovative methodologies, and a team of experienced professionals dedicated to excellence. We continuously invest in research and development to stay at the forefront of industry trends and best practices, ensuring that our solutions remain relevant and effective in an ever-changing environment.
Advertisement
Furthermore, fostering a culture of collaboration, transparency, and continuous improvement is integral to our approach. We believe in forging long-lasting partnerships built on trust, integrity, and mutual respect, and we work closely with our clients to co-create solutions that drive meaningful and sustainable outcomes.
Ultimately, our goal is not just to provide workforce solutions but to transform the way individuals and organizations perceive and approach their goals. We aspire to be more than just a service provider; we aim to be a trusted partner and catalyst for growth, empowerment, and success, guided by 'The IFIN Way'."
More details
Embarked with a vision of game Changer in the Global Workforce solutions space.
Chairman and Group CEO for a Portfolio of companies IFINGlobal Group with offices across the US, Canada, UK, Brazil ,HK, Japan, EU, and India. He is Founding Director of International Startup foundation (ISF), Senator World Business Angels Forum (WBAF) and Management Committee Member, Co-Chair and steering committee member for many leading Global forums and chambers.
With his innovative approach and keen business acumen, Seshadri Vangala has made a significant impact in the realms of workforce solutions, IT consulting and Business Advisory solutions. His ability to foresee trends and his dedication to excellence have positioned him as a visionary leader in the industry. Through his strategic thinking and strong leadership skills, Seshadri Vangala continues to inspire and drive positive change for profound societal impact.
Honour’s & Awards
Asian Business Excellence Awardee at UK Parliament Life Member NHRD
Global Business Leadership Award from various National and International foundations ,Forums
Champions of Change Awardee
Recognized by Forbes,Fortune,CIO ,ET,ZEE,CNBC as CEO of the year
CEO of the Year Award by ET Now
Indo Global Business Excellence Awards 2024
Atal Samaroh Awards 2023
Govt of India recognition as Global Business Indian leader
Appreciated by the Hon UK PM Mr.Boris Johnson ,Netherlands PM Mr.Mark Rutte for his commendable work promoting UK EU and India Trade corridor
Appreciated by several who's who Global dignitaries ,Diplomats ,European ,UK Members of Parliament ,Late Lord SK Bhattacharya University of Warwick
Exploring the Importance of the IT Revolution, Employment, and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and Its Influence on Society
Advertisement
ABOUT IFIN GLOBAL GROUP
"An ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 27001:2013 Certified Organization"
98% entrepreneurial women and diversified workforce primarily from rural segments
10000+ Critical Hires
15000+ CSR initiative Hires
100+ Talent Champions
10+ Global Locations
WHO ARE WE?
Multi Award winning IT Consulting and Workforce Solutions firm
10+ years in business
Preferred partner for many Global Blue-chip Firms
A Proud patron in various global forums and trade bodies
"Our dedicated team with MULTI-LINGUAL (English, French, German, Spanish etc.) capabilities provides 24x7 support to ensure EFFICIENT and EFFECTIVE service for our Global Customers."
OUR VISION
To Be a Game Changer in the Work Force Solutions by Exemplifying Individual's and Organization's Unique Strengths to Achieve Their Inner Objectives – What We Call "THE IFIN WAY"
IFIN Global is the Proud Patron at the recently organized a Grandeur festive ISF2023 @ Satyasai Grama , Muddenahalli, Bangalore