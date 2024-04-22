RE Capital Commences Construction Phase For Industrial Project RUBIX In Geneva

RE Capital, the property company specialising in repurposed real estate in Europe's cosmopolitan cities, and its investment partner Real Estate Investment Group (REIG) is delighted to share that it has commenced with the construction phase of its industrial project, called RUBIX, located in the Meyrin-Satigny industrial and commercial zone (the ZIMEYSA) in Geneva.
RUBIX is the most significant industrial project in the ZIMEYSA region and provides a shining example of a mixed-use development that is set to characterise the future of industrial zones.
The initial vision of this project was to create an urban space. However, with the extensive land available, this goal expanded to provide a broader range of offerings for both the site's users and the surrounding community. This necessitated a design that could adapt and evolve over multiple phases.
RUBIX is set for completion in 2025 and will be comprised of two buildings – providing more than 47,000 m2 of space that can be adapted to the needs of organisations. Modular in design, the spaces can be custom-equipped according to different areas of activity. Its futuristic and high-tech elements, as well as its entirely personalised approach, make RUBIX an ideal destination for companies with demanding requirements. This includes the medical or research and development fields, as well as the luxury watchmaking, or other high-tech industries, like GF Machining Solutions, who have already signed an 8,300 sqm pre-let agreement.
Respecting sustainability and material construction is paramount for this construction phase of RUBIX. The plan for this project is to use geothermal energy and solar panels and, above all, respect agile mobility, with a bike lane that will be developed next to the project.
Designed by de Giuli & Portier Architectes, the buildings will incorporate the latest technological advances. RUBIX will be built by the general contractor HRS, who comply with the highest building quality and finishing standards. SPGI Geneva SA, the commercial property advisor, will offer all future tenants personalised support. Construction funding has been secured through Swedish-based P Capital Partners (PCP) and Swiss based BCGE further affirming the financial foundation and confidence in the vision and future of project RUBIX.
Visit the RUBIX project website for more information.
Newman Leech, CEO of RE Capital, said: "Our vision for the future of industrial zones is somewhere between humanism, humanity, and the environment - offering a harmonious living environment through the unique buildings we develop. RUBIX is a testament to our passion for creating the highest quality buildings alongside our trusted partners and investors."
Johannes Gerzain, Head of Switzerland and Director of Asset Management at RE Capital, said: "The future of industrial spaces will involve much more diversity. RUBIX moves beyond the traditional systematic zoning of the ZIMEYSA territory, enabling a space that serves multiple users for multiple purposes. As we complete the building in 2025, we look forward to working alongside GF Machining Solutions and other future tenants to create a world-class industrial space in the heart of Europe."
Jean-Claude PORTIER, Founder and co-owner at DE GIULI & PORTIER architectes SA, said: "The unique aspect of planning for industrial spaces is that we rarely know the users before producing the spaces, so it requires an extreme sense of anticipation. It requires agility in architecture, design, and techniques to adapt to future users. We are delighted to partner with innovative developers like RE Capital to bring something to the market that we believe will truly change the face of the industrial industry for years to come."
Petter Björklén, Managing Director at PCP, added: "The RUBIX project aligns perfectly with our vision of investing in innovative developments that not only promise a sustainable and technologically advanced future but also have the potential to redefine urban industrial spaces."
RE Capital is a privately owned, pan-European property investment, asset and development management business, employing highly skilled teams in London, Lisbon and Geneva. The firm aligns its interests throughout every step of the investment life cycle with co-investment at the core of its approach, meaning it is deeply committed to the success of its investors. Since inception, RE Capital has successfully transacted with its clients on 30 projects across the UK, Switzerland, Portugal and Germany, representing a market value of circa €1.7billion. For more information about RE Capital, please visit https://recapital.com/