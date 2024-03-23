“We firmly deny all the allegations raised against QNET and its sub-franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt. Ltd. We believe these accusations are unsubstantiated and lack merit. Our legal position remains unchanged, as previously communicated to the Press Club (Hyderabad) by our legal representatives. We are committed to cooperating fully with any investigations. We strongly condemn the spread of misinformation, especially concerning any alleged links to terrorism. These claims are not only concerning but also demonstrably false.”