QNET, one of Asia’s leading e-commerce enabled direct selling company, has issued a statement in response to the recent media reports following the Press Conference held on March 17, 2024 in Hyderabad.
“We firmly deny all the allegations raised against QNET and its sub-franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt. Ltd. We believe these accusations are unsubstantiated and lack merit. Our legal position remains unchanged, as previously communicated to the Press Club (Hyderabad) by our legal representatives. We are committed to cooperating fully with any investigations. We strongly condemn the spread of misinformation, especially concerning any alleged links to terrorism. These claims are not only concerning but also demonstrably false.”
Advertisement
QNET, through its authorized Indian franchisee Vihaan, operates a legitimate e-commerce platform for direct selling of health, wellness, and lifestyle products. We comply with all applicable regulations for direct selling activities in India. For transparency, it's important to note that the Supreme Court of India stayed all First Information Reports (FIRs) against Vihaan in March 2017. Additionally, a February 2017 High Court of Karnataka order clarified that Vihaan's business model doesn't fall under the purview of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes.
Our compensation structure for distributors is based solely on product sales volume, not recruitment. This approach ensures income is directly tied to product sales, addressing concerns about pyramid schemes.
Advertisement
“We want to clarify that recent accusations of a 'QNETSCAM' are unfounded. Our operations in India are lawful and transparent. We remain committed to fulfilling customer obligations, and product supply services continue uninterrupted in India. This includes using India Post services as usual. This commitment is further reinforced by a favorable order from the Karnataka High Court (as of March 13, 2024).”
Addressing concerns about recent deaths purportedly linked to the so-called '#qnetscam,' QNET emphasizes that there is no factual basis connecting company policies to such tragic events. Distributors operate within a framework that prioritizes ethical direct selling practices, with provisions for product refunds and no mandatory company registration fees.
QNET requests that media outlets ensure accurate reporting on the company's operations in India. “We are committed to transparency and conducting our business lawfully. Vihaan Direct Selling India is addressing recent allegations through legal channels. We encourage wider circulation of this clarification to ensure the public has access to accurate information. We are confident that legal proceedings will demonstrate the legitimacy of our operations.”