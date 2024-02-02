Puneet Choudary Yamparala Conferred With The International Achievers' Award At The Eurasian Business Summit, House Of Commons , London 2023

Achievers’ World Magazine, in collaboration with the Indian Achievers’ Forum, culminated the prestigious Eurasian Business Summit on November 24th, 2023, at the esteemed House of Commons. Gathering over 100 delegates, including eminent professionals, diplomats, bureaucrats, and corporate leaders, the summit provided an unparalleled platform for exchange and discourse on international trade and business relations.

Mr. Harish Chandra, Managing Editor of Achievers’ World Magazine, delivered the inaugural address, marking the commencement of a memorable event. Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest was Mr. Virendra Sharma, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, UK. The Guest of Honor, H.E. Nimisha Madhva, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda to UK & Ireland, lauded the remarkable achievements of the winners at the Eurasian Business Summit 2023. Another guest of Honour was Mr. Thomas Chazikadan, Member of Parliament, Govt of India.

Dignitaries from 10 different countries graced the occasion, underscoring the event's global significance. Mr. Lok Nath Mishra, MD & CEO of ICICI Bank UK PLC and Mr. Mahendrasinh C Jadeja (Dada),VP – Global Indian Organisation (GIO), also outlined how Indians are contributing in all fields across the globe.

During the summit various individuals and organisation were felicitated. One such award winner was Puneet Choudary Yamparala, Co-Founder, Bizeev LLC who was conferred with the International Achievers' Award for his exemplary contributions in the field of AI . Puneet Yamparala, a luminary in product management, boasts a 13-year journey etched with innovation and transformative leadership across renowned corporations and agile startups. As a distinguished alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Duke University, his academic prowess laid the foundation for an illustrious career.

Presently, as the Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Bizeev Brands in Seattle, Yamparala orchestrates a revolution in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) conglomerates. The company leverages advanced artificial intelligence to craft distinctive products in saturated online markets. His visionary leadership crafted an AI-centric product strategy, fostering an in-house AI-specialized team, positioning the company on the cusp of Series A funding.

Yamparala’s tenure at Amazon was marked by groundbreaking achievements. From a Senior Product Manager, he ascended to oversee multifaceted teams, pivotal in steering Amazon’s international expansion, culminating in an Exports Marketplace with a staggering $5B in annual sales. His brainchild, a machine learning-powered localization solution, spearheaded all new language launches on the platform.

Notable contributions embellish Yamparala’s earlier chapters. At RealPage, San Francisco, he amplified user retention and impact for key mobile apps and SaaS products, influencing over 10 million users nationwide through strategic A/B testing and product KPI enhancements.

His tenure at RelayHealth, a McKesson Corp. subsidiary, witnessed the launch of the company’s inaugural patient-facing application, pivotal in securing a $1.5 million project for New Jersey’s Health Information Exchange.

Commencing his journey at Apptivo, Fremont, CA, as the startup’s inaugural employee, Yamparala architected the product roadmap, shaping next-gen small business apps and spearheading diverse projects from mobile app platforms to eCommerce launches.

Concluding the event optimistically, Achievers' World Magazine congratulated the award winners, acknowledging their remarkable and noteworthy contributions to their respective fields. The delegation also paid homage to the Statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square, Westminster.