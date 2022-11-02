Protein Rich Breakfast Recipes To Start Your Day

Protein is among the three major macro nutrients that provide your body the energy to function properly on a daily basis. A healthy breakfast rich in this nutrient is the key to starting your day right. Not just protein, there are a number of vitamins and minerals that the body requires to function properly.

You can consume the required quantities of these nutrients in the form of natural foods or via dietary aid like whey protein powders, tablets for vitamins and minerals, etc. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and adding these foods to your daily meal can aid you power through the day.

Some of the healthiest protein-rich breakfast recipes are:

Pancakes

Banana pancakes are an excellent choice for breakfast if your goal is to start your day with the right amount of protein. The recipe is suitable for all regardless of whether you are a beginner or a fitness aficionado.

Ingredients: 1 large banana that is ripe, 2 large eggs, 1 scoop (or 35 grams) protein powder, 1 scoop rolled oats

Procedure:

Add the banana as well as egg to a blender, and mix well until a smooth mixture is obtained

Take another jar to mix the rolled oats and protein powder; combine with the egg mixture to form a batter while ensuring no chunks of the powder are formed

Heat a frying pan on medium heat and pour some of the batter into it

Wait till bubbles start to form and th bottom turns golden

Flip the pancake, and let the other side too to cook well

You can top the same with maple syrup or honey, fresh fruits like blueberries, and nuts

Oatmeal

Oats are the most basic breakfast staple across the world. Preparing an oatmeal for breakfast is not a hectic task. It has multiple health benefits in addition to the goodness of protein.

Ingredients: 2 tbsp peanut butter, 4.5 cups water, 2 cups rolled oats, a pinch of salt, sliced bananas, chopped almonds, 2 tbsp honey

Procedure:

Pour the water in a saucepan, place it on the stove, and heat until the water boils; add salt

Add oats to the water, and stir until they become tender by absorbing most of it

Combine the bananas, nut butter, almonds, and honey; stir properly

You can also add apples or roasted walnuts to the same

Quinoa

Quinoa is a gluten-free breakfast food that can be prepared using vegan ingredients, making it suitable for most of the individuals. It provides you with the right amount of nutrients to start your day.

Ingredients: 2 cups almond milk, 1 cup uncooked quinoa, ¼ tbsp cinnamon, ½ tsp vanilla, ground cloves, ground nutmeg, ground ginger, 1 tbsp maple syrup, dried fruits, fresh fruits, 2 tbsp chia seeds

Procedure:

Combine the cinnamon, vanilla, cloves, nutmeg and ginger with the milk in a pot; add quinoa and wait till it boils

Cover the same with a lid and let it simmer for about 10 minutes; let it sit and cool down a little for 5 minutes

Add the dried fruit and maple syrup to the milk compound, and check for the required sweetness

Serve the quinoa in bowls and top it with chia seeds

Tip: You can also add blueberries, sunflower seeds, almonds, and coconut milk as toppings.

Eggs

Eggs are the most easily available, protein-rich food that can be included to your meals in versatile ways. One egg offers 6-7 grams of high quality protein and other nutrients.

The easiest and most common way to consume eggs is in the boiled form. You can experiment with a lot of different recipes. Here, we are sharing the procedure to make an egg omelette that can be conveniently prepared, and is undoubtedly delicious.

Ingredients: 3 eggs, ½ cup egg whites, chopped vegetables (onions, cilantro, spinach, bell peppers, mushrooms), chopped chicken breast (optional)

Procedure:

Take a bowl, add the eggs and egg white, and add some salt and pepper; whisk well

Grease a non-stick pan, and add the mixed eggs; let them cook for a while until they become semi-solid

Add the chopped vegetables (and chicken) to the same

Use a lid to cover the pan, and let it sit for some time until the eggs and vegetables are cooked as per your preference

Plate the omelette, and serve

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

Starting your day with fresh fruits and other healthy ingredients will help you get all the nutrients required by your body. But blending them together and adding different toppings will only help you enhance the taste.

Ingredients: 100 grams fresh fruit of your choice (like pineapples, bananas, mangoes, and so on), 150 grams greek yoghurt, ¼ tsp vanilla extract, nuts and seeds of your choice (like flax seeds, cashews, etc.), ice cubes

Procedure:

Take a blender, and combine all the ingredients together

Blend the entire mixture until it gets a smooth and creamy texture; ensure that no solid chunks are present

Use nuts and seeds as well as some slices of fruit as toppings

Voila, your delicious and protein-rich fresh fruit smoothie is ready

So, these were some of the high-protein recipes from our collection. These will provide enough protein for long-lasting energy and satisfy your stomach for a significant amount of time. You can also experiment with the ingredients, and add the ones you like the most. Combining these food items with dietary aid like multivitamin tablets , omega 3 tablets and capsules, and so on can help you fulfil all your nutritional requirements. However, do not forget to consult a physician before use.

Do let us know about your reviews on these recipes in the comments below!