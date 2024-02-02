Navdeep Malik is an exceptional Program Management leader who has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive innovation and transformation in the Information Technology sector across Telecom and Finance domains. With over 11 years of experience in program and project implementation, evaluation, sustainability, and operations, Navdeep has a proven track record of successfully leading and managing complex IT programs and projects, resulting in significant improvements and cost savings in telecommunication initiatives and solutions.

Indian Achievers Forum is an apex body that consists of Senior Leaders, Prominent Bureaucrats, Famous Journalists, Renowned Corporate CEOs and many other Indian and foreign dignitaries who have joined hands for a common cause, i.e. to make India proud in terms of becoming socially responsible & simultaneously carrying out good & innovative business practices. Indian Achivers forum conducts Indian Achievers' Awards, which are given to individuals and organizations who achieve immense success within their respective fields and are able to push the perceived boundaries of the field forward. The Indian Achievers' Award aims to recognize outstanding achievements by organizations and individuals that directly or indirectly impact the socio-economic welfare of India. Recently Indian Achievers’ Forum recognized Mr. Navdeep Malik, Technical Program Manager with Charter Communications Inc., with the International Achievers’ Award for his impeccable contributions to the field of Program Management in Information Technology. IAF’s advisory board selected Navdeep for the title for his immense dedication to this field.

Notably, Navdeep Malik is globally recognized as an outstanding IT Program Management leader who has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive innovation and transformation in the information technology programs spanning across multiple Fortune 500 companies in USA in Telecommunications and Finance domains. With over 18+ years of experience in IT industry and 11 years of experience in technology program and project implementation, evaluation, sustainability, and operations, Navdeep has a proven track record of successfully leading and managing complex programs and projects, resulting in measurable improvements and cost savings in telecommunication initiatives and solutions.

Navdeep Malik has spearheaded various Technology programs in USA that were focused on network monitoring, detecting disruptions to services of customers and notifying customers about the service impacts promptly to enhance customer service, customer satisfaction and provide significant cost savings to the organizations. Additionally, he led the technology programs that spanned across building and enhancing applications required to procure and manage the network infrastructure, implement internal tools for project management and monitor the company network for outages and disruptions to enable network resiliency. Implementation of various technology tools and solutions with these programs led to effective products that have been highly appreciated in his organizations and also serve as examples to other Telecom service providers.

A certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and SAFe6 Practice Consultant, Navdeep's credentials are a testament to his deep understanding of Program and Project management. His membership in esteemed organizations like the IEEE and PMI further underscores his commitment to his field. Navdeep's role as a mentor on ADPlist.org highlights his dedication to nurturing the next generation of IT professionals.

Navdeep Malik is not just a leader in his field; he is a globally recognized figure whose technical acumen and management skills have earned him invitations to judge prestigious hackathons and international award committees. His judgment and expertise in evaluating innovative projects are highly valued in the IT community.

Navdeep’s award from the Indian Achievers Forum is a fitting accolade for his relentless pursuit of excellence in Technology Program Management. His achievements and leadership have made a significant impact on the industry, elevating the standard of technological innovation, operational efficiency and customer experience.