The Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue are two notable contenders among compact SUVs. Both share certain similarities in terms of design and dimensions. However, they target distinct customer segments with diverse preferences. A key factor that drives their demand is their pricing. It is important to dive into the core offerings of both cars for a better understanding of their prices.
For a comprehensive evaluation, this article will compare the base model of the Nexon against the top variant of the Venue.
Understanding the Features
To learn the strategy behind the Nexon car price and the Venue price, it is essential to understand the features of each.
Design and Aesthetics
The Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon have current stylistic features that appeal to today's buyers. With its unique humanity line and coupe-like roofline, the Tata Nexon has a strong, muscular posture that lends a sporty, dynamic appeal. On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue embodies a premium urban aesthetic with its sleek lines and cascading front grille, giving it a more refined atmosphere.
Interior Comfort and Space
Both versions have cosy, luxurious interiors, with minor variances in how material quality and space are used. The cabin of the Tata Nexon is impressively roomy, offering both front and rear-seat passengers plenty of head and legroom. Ergonomic design features and premium materials raise the degree of comfort overall. The interior of the Hyundai Venue has a more luxurious feel because of its opulent materials and high-quality finishes. The Venue top model price is extensively affected by these premium features.
Technology and Connectivity
Nowadays, connectivity elements are essential for improving the driving experience. The Venue and Nexon both have advanced features and infotainment systems. The Tata Nexon has a simple touchscreen infotainment system that supports smartphone integration. It also comes with many safety elements. These include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.
The Venue has an extensive feature set and a larger touchscreen display for its infotainment system. It also has extra features, including Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology, which allows geo-fencing, remote start/stop, and vehicle tracking through a smartphone app.
Performance and Handling
The Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon have various engine options to accommodate different driving styles. There are petrol and diesel engine options for the Tata Nexon. The 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine powers the diesel version, while the 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron engine powers the petrol version. A 6-speed AMT gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox is included with both engines. Along with the petrol engine, the Nexon facelift has a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCA.
The engines available for the Venue include 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The turbo engine has an iMT or 7-speed DCT transmission, whereas the naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines only have manual gears, measuring 5 and 6, respectively.
Parameter
Venue (Base Model)
Nexon (Base Model)
Mileage
17.52 Km/l
17.40 Km/l
Engine
1197 cc
1199 cc
Gearbox
5 Speed
5 Speed
Max Power (BHP)
81@6000
118@5500
Max Torque
114@4000
170@1750-4000
Fuel Options
Diesel petrol
Petrol Diesel
Gearbox Options
Automatic Manual
Automatic Manual
Price
In this market, pricing and the overall value proposition are important determinants of purchasing decisions. Regarding price, the Tata Nexon has a clear advantage because its base model is substantially less expensive than the Hyundai Venue. This makes it a desirable choice for consumers on a tight budget who want to maximise their purchase without sacrificing the necessary features and functions.
Conversely, the Hyundai Venue provides a slightly more refined driving experience, an upgraded interior, and technological amenities to justify its premium pricing. Even though its price may be higher, it provides a very attractive bundle for people who are prepared to shell out more money for greater comfort and ease.
Parameter
Venue (Price in Rs.)
Nexon (Price in Rs.)
Base Model Price
8.97 lakhs
9.07 lakhs
Top Model Price
15.47 lakhs
16.89 lakhs
Diesel Model Price
15.70 lakhs
17.61 lakhs.
Automatic Model Price
13.38 lakhs onwards
13.48 lakhs onwards
Priced for Popularity
While aiming for broad appeal, Venue and Nexon intentionally place themselves to appeal to various market categories. Let's examine how these cars are priced in relation to their target markets and general level of demand.
Pricing Strategy: Different target markets were considered when designing Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. The primary consumer base for Nexon is cost-conscious consumers who want affordability without sacrificing necessary features and functionality. Hyundai's Venue, on the other hand, is targeted at urban customers who are prepared to pay more for greater comfort and sophistication and who want a more sophisticated and tech-savvy driving experience.
Market positioning: Tata Nexon uses its affordable price to position itself as a strong rival in the entry-level small SUV class and gain a sizable portion of the market. In the meantime, urban consumers looking for a more upmarket and feature-rich driving experience are drawn to the Hyundai Venue, which has carved out a position for itself in the upper levels of the compact SUV market thanks to its premium pricing and upscale appeal.
Conclusion
In summary, the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon are tough rivals in the compact SUV market, each providing a special combination of performance, value, and style. Budget-conscious customers love the Tata Nexon because of its roomy cabin, affordable price, and strong build quality, which appeal to purchasers with practical minds.
However, with its sophisticated interior, cutting-edge tech features, and precise driving characteristics, the Hyundai Venue appeals to those looking for a more luxurious and feature-rich experience. The decision between the two ultimately comes down to personal preferences, priorities, and financial limitations, but rest assured that both models live up to the promise of offering a pleasurable and fulfilling ownership experience in their respective markets.