Price

In this market, pricing and the overall value proposition are important determinants of purchasing decisions. Regarding price, the Tata Nexon has a clear advantage because its base model is substantially less expensive than the Hyundai Venue. This makes it a desirable choice for consumers on a tight budget who want to maximise their purchase without sacrificing the necessary features and functions.

Conversely, the Hyundai Venue provides a slightly more refined driving experience, an upgraded interior, and technological amenities to justify its premium pricing. Even though its price may be higher, it provides a very attractive bundle for people who are prepared to shell out more money for greater comfort and ease.