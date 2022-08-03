Politician Idris Multani's Work Toward The Overall Development Of The Aurangabad District Is Inspiring

Politics and democracy have a strong impact on people. Political influence not only makes it easier for people to get justice, but it also plays a crucial role in the development of a region or a state. Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha's rural president Idris Multani has been serving people in the Tanda Bazar village of Sillod taluka in the Aurangabad district.

Under his leadership, he has done phenomenal work like the Employment Guarantee Scheme, providing water supplies across the city and solving other societal issues in the region. Having completed his education at Yashwantrao Chavan College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Mr. Multani has held various posts in his political career.

Following his father Usman Khan's footsteps who was an active politician with BJP, Idris then got on the political grounds. His father was a sarpanch at Gavali Tanda for almost a decade where he worked towards the people's progress. It is one of the reasons why voters have supported Idris Multani across the Aurangabad district.

At the onset of his career in 2000, Mr. Idris was elected as the deputy sarpanch where he looked into the work of Gram Panchayat till 2005. Later, on becoming a member of the Gram Panchayat, he looked after solving the issues faced by the poor people. In 2012, Mr. Idris won the Panchayat Samiti elections by a margin of 3500 votes. Continuing his incredible work, Idris Multani got great support after which he became the Deputy Chairman and completed several developmental works in his jurisdiction.

Always prioritizing development, Idris Multani has left no stone unturned in helping people across rural villages of the Aurangabad district. Besides this, he made employment opportunities available for 10,000 labourers under The Maharashtra State Employment Guarantee Scheme. Many are not aware that Mr. Idris, in his childhood, went to the school run by Siddheshwar Co-Operative Sugar Factory.

He then went on to become the chairman of the sugar factory where he gave employment opportunities to more than 1000 people. Striving for excellence, Idris Multani aims to give his best and help as many people as he can across Aurangabad and other adjoining areas of the district.