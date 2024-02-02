Pioneering the Future of Fashion with Generative AI

By integrating generative adversarial networks (GANs) into Gap’s digital infrastructure, Mittal has created an interactive system that allows shoppers to visually preview tailored clothing on lifelike models. This clever use of AI generates photorealistic personalized images, enabling customers to digitally “try on” customized outfits prior to purchase.

The results speak for themselves — enhanced satisfaction, higher conversion rates, and boosted sales.

“Generative AI unlocks creativity in a scalable way while aligning to individual preferences,” says Mittal, a recognized leader in his field. “This technology is poised to drive the next wave of disruption in fashion.”

The disruption has only just begun. According to projections, the global generative AI market in fashion will reach $1.48 billion by 2032, skyrocketing from just $69 million in 2022. As algorithms grow more advanced, Mittal believes AI will push the boundaries of creative possibility and permeate every aspect of the fashion lifecycle.

From ideation to design, production, marketing and personalization, AI promises to reshape industry norms and redefine the retail experience. New possibilities also introduce new challenges, especially surrounding data privacy, security, and ethics. Yet Mittal remains focused on the tremendous potential, rather than the pitfalls.

His pioneering work with GANs provides merely a glimpse into the future. Mittal envisions a world where AI drives personalized design at scale, factories rely on computer vision for quality control, virtual models walk runways in the metaverse, and customers enjoy bespoke products and services catered to individual preferences.

“Every consumer interaction can feel like working with a personal stylist or designer,” he says. “That’s the opportunity on the horizon.”

“By taking real-time system ﬂuctuations into account, we can better anticipate and mitigate disruptions,” Mittal explains regarding his research. “The integration of sensor data analytics with traditional industrial engineering concepts opens up great possibilities.”

As e-commerce growth and COVID-related disruptions fuel rapid industry transformation, Mittal advocates embracing emerging technologies to re-envision retail experiences altogether.

“AI and machine learning in retail enables personalization, forecasting, and inventory management at new levels,” he says. From virtual try-ons to personalized recommendations and predictive fulfillment, AI-powered innovations promise to reshape retail priorities with the customer at the epicenter. Fashion brands that lag in modernization may soon struggle to compete. “Fundamentally, this changes how retailers interact with customers.”

“These are truly revolutionary times in fashion,” says Mittal. “I’m excited to drive this transformation forward.”