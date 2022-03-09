Pingpong Payments Taking Indian Clients Overseas As Part Of Its Mission To Nurture And Grow Indian Business

PingPong is a rapidly growing innovative payment service provider for cross-border e-commerce retailers, exporters and freelancers. Founded in 2015 by a group of payments and financial specialists in New York, PingPong now has operations in India, The United States, Korea, Hong Kong, Luxembourg, Vietnam, and Japan. With over 900+ employees worldwide, the PingPong team is dedicated to providing best-in-class services to the customers and assisting them in growing their businesses. They are also the first Fintech company to gain regulatory approval in major European and American markets.

On 6th Year Global Anniversary, PingPong Payments organized a series of promotions and loyalty programs to honour its clients. Not only giving them tools and encouragement to grow their global business, PingPong has set new industry standards by its commitment to growing India business through their “The Leaders” Program - awarding loyal clients with trips to USA, Singapore, Dubai and more so that clients can learn and network with successful peers and partners.

As part of same nurturing businesses program, PingPong India is organising a series of corporate cross border events for the global sellers in the different parts of the country. Started with Mumbai where the enormous response from the seller community created buzz in the city the event was equally successful in Surat. Now, they are going to organise the event on 11th march in Jaipur.

There are ample benefits of PingPong Payments, including but not limited to receiving payments from global marketplaces like Amazon and from foreign direct clients, they also provide receiving accounts in US/EU/UK/AUS/HK/JP and more, clients can receive FIRC promptly and fund is auto withdrawn to India local bank in multiple currencies : INR/USD etc. They also offer many add on benefits with programs like BAP and Xcelerate where they help sellers in expanding on global platforms.

Top e-commerce giants and SPNs like Amazon, Shopify, Stelcore, DHL, Vinculum, Gxpress and many such are among PingPong's partners serving millions of customers worldwide. PingPong Global Solution Inc. India Liaison is a PingPong US liaison office that has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI"). PingPong has been operating in India since 2019, with its headquarters in Bengaluru. It provides one of the easiest ways to receive Global Payments in India at the Lowest FX Rates. PingPong is the Global Leader in Cross-border Business. It's completely hassle-free and one can register for a FREE PingPong account using its portal.

PingPong aspires to provide a compliant and transparent environment that allows each customer to obtain a competitive advantage in their industry. With the expanding e-commerce worldwide business potential for Indian vendors, PingPong strongly supports and encourages Make in India businesses to build their cross-border eCommerce operations. Global Sellers and exporters may effortlessly receive money from other countries with complete transparency and at a minimal cost.

CB Insights called PingPong one of the world's 250 fastest-growing fintech businesses in 2018. PingPong received the Alexander Hamilton Award for Best Practices in Restricted/Emerging Markets in 2019 and was designated one of FXC Intelligence's Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies

