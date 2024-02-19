Opponents Will Keep On Plotting, I Will Keep Creating History: Dr. Vivek Bindra

Life has been full of sorrows however some sorrows come in the form of defamation. In the ups and downs of life, a person’s morale often starts breaking and the pain of defamation starts weakening one’s heart.

Professor Nambi Narayan, an ISRO scientist was accused of betraying the country and lived with this infamy for years however he didn't give up. He fought for himself and won, also honoured with ‘Padam Bhusan’ by Indian Government. His determination and courage to fight back were also shown in his biopic “Rocketry”. Nambi’s life and courage give a message to not lose patience or hope in bad times and to keep moving forward with positivity. This has also been explained in fourteen verse of second chapter in the ‘Bhagavad Gita’.

मात्रास्पर्शास्तुकौन्तेयशीतोष्णसुखदुःखदाः।

आगमापायिनोऽनित्यास्तांस्तितिक्षस्वभारत॥

In this, Lord Krishna tells Arjuna “Happiness and Sorrow will come and go, it is temporary, so learn to tolerate it Arjuna”.

With this verse, Shri Krishna has given message to the world that, “Don’t jump in times of happiness, don’t slip in times of sorrow”. He also mentioned, one should take care of oneself properly in both the times of sorrow and happiness. So, when something bad happened in life, there is always a positive side hidden in it. The only difference is that “Bad appears automatically and the Good has to be found”. Many instances have been seen when people handled themselves in bad times and moved forward with grace.

Amitabh Bachchan is today known as a superstar of Indian cinema however, his journey to reach here has been equally difficult and full of ups and downs. After completing his studies, he went to Mumbai in search of a job but didn't get any also rejected by ‘All India Radio’ and Bollywood as well because of his height. Later, when he got a chance in film but unfortunately more than 10 films flopped in a row. The family also asked him to come back. He tolerated the hardships of his bad times but didn’t give up and the result was that he gave his big hit films in 70’s. Then in 80’s, he met with an accident and almost came back from death. His low phase was not till 80’s, he also formed a production company named ‘ABCL’, which failed miserably and he became bankrupt. He made a comeback with show “KBC”. However, his health deteriorated and the show went to Shahrukh Khan, but when the show didn’t perform well, Amitabh Bachchan joined back the show and successfully running till today. The message here is that, there will be ups and downs in life but one has to learn the ability to tolerate and fight back till succeed in every situation.

“When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change”.

I am going through this phase of defamation and allegations. For many years, we were at the peak of success; we had the only Ed-tech company in the world with 12 world records and consistent profitability. Despite our success, we never lost our motivation and continuously working hard.

Many conspiracies were made to bring down our company, however; we are determined to bounce back with full courage and achieve success once again, just like before. Despite our opponents sowing the seeds of conspiracy, I have not lost my patience.

This is not the first time that I have experienced a bad phase, On June 22, 2016, many of my projects were closed one after other, and team members holding high positions in office also left the company. No one supported me during this difficult time, as a result; I had to sell my house to pay the salaries of all my employees. Despite these hardships, I persevered and worked hard to standup again. Even today, I continue to move forward with the same courage.

Therefore, the essence of fourteen verse of second chapter in Bhagwad Gita is that, you should learn to deal with any situation that comes in your way. If the time is good, don't get overly excited and if the time is bad, don't lose hope. Stay steady and keep moving forward.