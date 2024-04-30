Jaquar Introduces Qloud: First Of Its Kind Intuitive And Cutting-Edge Shower Technology

Jaquar Qloud is more than just a shower; it's a complete solution designed to provide you with the finest showering experiences at your fingertips. Whether you crave the indulgence of a rain shower, the exhilaration of a waterfall soak, dreamy mist to envelop you, or the precise coverage of a hand shower, Qloud delivers it all with a touch. It responds instantly to your commands, making showering a natural and intuitive experience, much like the touch interfaces we use daily in our lives – from our phones to our appliances, gadgets and cars.