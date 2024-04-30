The Indian ecosystem offers an attractive opportunity for emerging entrepreneurs and businesses leaders globally, providing an extensive consumer base, advantageous government policies, and many scalability potential with a young and tech-savvy population that is eager for innovative solutions. In this story we are looking to share the journey of those businesses and people who made them successful.
1. Sowmya Iyer, Founder of Manal Kreations
A well known name in PR industry and celebrated PR coach , Sowmya Iyer is a serial entrepreneur who has recently founded Manal Kreations . After helping more than 1000 brands and coaching freshers across a career spanning 24 years, she is now putting the best of learnings in an new world of online and e-commerce industry. Manal Kreations, an e-commerce startup who are working with artisans across states for reviving the traditional arts and promote the craftsmanship unique to each district of Uttar Pradesh.
Advertisement
2. Sakshi Aaryav Gupta - Founder of Cugo
Sakshi Aaryav Gupta, an adept marketer with a Master's in International Business from the University of Leeds, and her husband Aaryav Gupta, a visionary entrepreneur and parents of 2 beautiful daughters, co-founded Cugo—a pioneering startup in baby care, lifestyle, and entertainment.
With the arrival of their first daughter all they wanted, was to have the best, bundle of joy for their daughter but having a plethora of market options and lacking a centralized solution; Sakshi birthed Cugo, a sanctuary for parents seeking solace amidst the chaos of choices.
Cugo simplifies finding high-quality products, offering comprehensive solutions including organic cotton and bamboo blends. Beyond products, Cugo promotes its mascot globally, aspiring to become prominent in the global cartoon landscape. Their new baby wipes, 99.9% water-based and 100% biodegradable, reflect Cugo's commitment to providing premium-quality solutions trusted by parents worldwide.
Advertisement
3. Manish Verma, Co-founder of truTRTL
Manish Verma is the Co-founder & Director of Marketing & Operations at truTRTL. With an MBA from the prestigious Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurgaon and a post his Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from Hansraj College, Delhi University, Manish's educational background lays a strong foundation for his role in steering the company towards success. truTRTL, pronounced 'true-turtle', is a pioneering force in the home and kitchen appliances market, blending modern needs with top-notch quality.
Conceived from a casual chat between Manish and Naman, they envisioned a brand that would transform the market. Their rapid success was evident when they started selling 250 units daily within six weeks of starting, capturing Amazon's attention and earning a reputation for quality as a TOP BRAND. Committed to customer satisfaction, Manish and Naman diversified truTRTL's product range, emphasizing innovation.
4. Anshul Garg, managing director of Ausha
If you are a gadget lover then they are the right people for you
If you are not a gadget lover then you come to them and you will soon love what they have to offer. Anshul Garg represents his brand Smart Electronics Brand AUSHA and his company AUSHA EXPORTS PVT LTD. Ausha Exports Pvt Ltd is a company established in 2014 that specializes in the manufacturing and export of smart & unique electronic products. The company has a strong commitment to producing high-quality and innovative products, and it has a reputation for delivering exceptional customer service. Ausha Exports has a team of experts who are dedicated to continuously improving their operations and meeting the changing needs of their customers. The company's products are well-received in the market due to their quality and reliability, and it has become a leading supplier in the electronics industry. They focus on innovation and customer satisfaction coz they understand the need to address to the need of the customers.
Advertisement
5. Jash Kiri- co-Founder of Spankers
Spankers, an emerging fashion enterprise born from the visionary alliance of Jash Kiri, Aditya Salunke, and Hemin Gandhi, stands as a luminous emblem of entrepreneurial acumen and artistic fervor. Originating in the culturally rich city of Surat, these childhood companions embarked on a remarkable odyssey. With unyielding determination, they traversed the length and breadth of India, meticulously curating an opulent tapestry of fabrics and designs.
Emerging victorious from the crucible of experimentation, their brand swiftly ascended to prominence, captivating the discerning clientele across Mumbai's vibrant street markets, the illustrious Colaba Street, and Surat's bustling flea markets. Fueled by an insatiable thirst for innovation, Jash, Aditya, and Hemin transcended conventional norms, infusing their creations with an unparalleled fusion of craftsmanship and originality.Their ethos, deeply rooted in a profound reverence for quality and authenticity, permeates every stitch and seam, elevating each garment to the status of a veritable masterpiece of sartorial excellence.
Advertisement
6. TANAY SHARMA, Co- Founder & COO, CITTA
Tanay Sharma, co-founder and COO of CITTA (https://cittaworld.com) , a Pune-based premium bath and skincare brand, is a visionary entrepreneur with a passion for pioneering ideas and innovative solutions. With a drive for excellence, Tanay leverages his global perspective, honed at the University of Toronto, to set new standards in bath and skincare. Being a ‘Global Citizen’, he brings to the table a worldly perspective to his business endeavours, drawing inspiration from diverse cultures and experiences. With a commitment to quality, Tanay is spearheading CITTA towards revolutionizing skincare for babies, kids, and adults alike. Under his administration, CITTA combines care and 100% transparency, infusing each product with gentle formulations and natural, certified ingredients.
Advertisement
7. Acharya KN Joshi, founder, Astroswamig
Astroswamig (https://www.astroswamig.com) is a one-stop for expert online astrology services in India. Astroswamig started with the objective of bringing together seekers of astrological services and a collective pool of the best astrologers through the online medium. The portal provides a host of astrology services, both free and paid. In a few years, their vision and wisdom generated by deep knowledge of astrology have made them a prominent name in the market. The vision of the company reflects the vision of the founder, Acharyaji which is to spread to common people the idea of a true astrological system to solve problems in people's modern living. Using age-old proven and reliable means of astrology to improve the lives of people is no mean feat and that is made possible by Astroswaming. They has a high repeat rate of consultation because of their accuracy and reliable predictions. They have Free Call, Free Chat and Android iOS Application available for the users.
Advertisement
8. Mr. Ashwini Seth , CEO and Founder, Dennison
Ashwini Seth, Founder of Dennison Ashwini Seth is a second-generation entrepreneur of a family business that was founded by his father Mr. Rajendra Seth. Dennison is a GenZ and GenX preferred brand. Amidst a dynamic landscape of emerging businesses, Dennison shines as a sustainable fashion pioneer. Integrating eco-friendly materials and digital strategies, Dennison crafts stylish, ethical designs. With an astute market sense and quality focus, Dennison swiftly garnered acclaim. Through adaptability and creative marketing, it carved a niche in the competitive fashion arena. Dennison's journey epitomizes entrepreneurial acumen and a commitment to innovation, cementing its status as a leading force in sustainable fashion. As the future of Dennison, Ashwini envisions every youngster wearing a Dennison.