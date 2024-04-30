Visionary Entrepreneur Amit Tiwari: Transforming Industries And Enhancing Lives

Amit Tiwari's transition from mining to healthcare reflects his deep-rooted commitment to broader societal welfare. As the Chairman of Ninti Hospital, he leads a charge to redefine healthcare accessibility and quality. The hospital is more than an institution; it's a testament to Amit's dedication to fostering innovation and sustainability within the healthcare industry. Starting its first few centers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities of Eastern part of India, Ninti Hospital plans to operate in multiple cities and aims to set new benchmarks by integrating cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and a relentless commitment to service.