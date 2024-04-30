Business Spotlight

Visionary Entrepreneur Amit Tiwari: Transforming Industries And Enhancing Lives

Amit Tiwari's transition from mining to healthcare reflects his deep-rooted commitment to broader societal welfare.

Chairman: Ninti Hospital, India
 Founder and CEO: Delta Galaxy Engineering Services Private Limited

Mr. Amit Tiwari is a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist, renowned for his transformative leadership in both the mining and healthcare sectors. As the Founder and CEO of Delta Galaxy Engineering Services Private Limited, he has revolutionized the mining industry, setting new standards for innovation, sustainability, and profitability. In a remarkable transition, Amit now serves as the Chairman of Ninti Hospital, displaying his commitment to societal well-being and a passion for positive change in healthcare.

Delta Galaxy Engineering Services Private Limited:

Established in 2011, Delta Galaxy under Amit's leadership has become a prominent force in the Indian mining industry. Recognizing the need for revolutionary practices, Amit propelled the company to success, overcoming challenges with dedication and a cohesive team. Delta Galaxy is not just a mining company; it's a trailblazer that emphasizes efficiency, sustainability, and industry leadership. Amit's vision and unwavering commitment have positioned Delta Galaxy as an industry leader, expanding operations across multiple states and continuously pursuing innovation.

Ninti Hospital
Ninti Hospital
Amit Tiwari's transition from mining to healthcare reflects his deep-rooted commitment to broader societal welfare. As the Chairman of Ninti Hospital, he leads a charge to redefine healthcare accessibility and quality. The hospital is more than an institution; it's a testament to Amit's dedication to fostering innovation and sustainability within the healthcare industry. Starting its first few centers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities of Eastern part of India, Ninti Hospital plans to operate in multiple cities and  aims to set new benchmarks by integrating cutting-edge technology, sustainable practices, and a relentless commitment to service.

Leadership Philosophy:

Amit Tiwari's leadership philosophy is characterized by adaptability, vision, and a profound commitment to service. His journey from Delta Galaxy Mining Services to Ninti Hospital signifies not only a shift in sectors but a transformative evolution in leadership. From mining resources to mining for a healthier and happier future, Amit continues to lead with compassion and an unwavering dedication to service.

Vision for the Future:

Amit Tiwari envisions a future where every individual, regardless of geographic location, can access high-quality healthcare. Both Delta Galaxy and Ninti Hospital stand as symbols of transformative excellence, driven by Amit's ambition to make a lasting difference in the world. His leadership is characterized by a commitment to meaningful change and enriching lives across communities.

Legacy and Impact:

As a visionary leader, Amit Tiwari's legacy extends beyond corporate success. His impact on the mining and healthcare sectors reflects a commitment to making a positive difference in the world. Delta Galaxy and Ninti Hospital are not just entities; they are embodiments of Amit's vision and dedication to service, contributing to the well-being of communities and shaping a brighter future for all.

