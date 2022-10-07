Nidarshana Gowani of Kamala Trust Organizes A Fashion Show For Cancer Patients

The big C can come unannounced and devastate mental, physical and financial health in a blink. The news of cancer can quickly wreak havoc on the entire family and create negativity. Research has proven that positivity is quintessential for recovery. However, creating positivity requires effort. Nirdarshana Gowani of Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust has recognized this and is incorporating it into her philanthropic efforts. She is putting in all possible efforts to create a positive environment for those struggling with cancer.

The trust recently organized a fashion show for cancer patients. The rationale behind the effort was to spread a wave of happiness among cancer patients and also to raise awareness regarding the disease. Actresses Neelam Kothari and Krystle D’Souza were among those who walked the ramp. The atmosphere at the venue was full of joy and hope. It seemed as if all attendees were immersed in the experience.

We talked to Ms Nirdarshana Gowani, and she said that she organized this event only to see the joy on the faces of people who are struggling with an unfair life. She is a renowned social worker and works tirelessly to uplift the underprivileged and make them happy. However, she believes that philanthropy is not just about contributing money and things, but also about spreading joy. She organizes these functions time and again to spread joy.

We also talked to some attendees, and they said that they forgot about all their pains and struggles for the duration of the program. They felt valued. “Compassion is a lot more than expressing sympathy and this show helped me feel valued”, said one attendee. “I hope for more such programs in the future,” said another.

Apart from the claps and cheers, there were also moist eyes at the event when these patients walked the ramp.

Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani trust has spread its wings in various fields such as the welfare of the transgender community, self-employment initiatives for women, felicitation ceremonies for widows of army officers, HPV vaccination drives, development of temples and dharamshalas, meals and sanitization materials for healthcare workers, efforts for old age homes, health camps, feeding drives for stray animals, sports tournaments, food distribution drives, etc.

The trust scales up its efforts each day and comes up with newer initiatives. They are giving more to the world than they take from it and setting a great example for everyone else.

Ms Gowani hopes to continue doing similar work and wishes that the trust money continues to fund a wide variety of causes. We hope more people follow suit and make this world a better place.

https://instagram.com/nidarshana_gowani?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=