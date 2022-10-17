Nest Easy Breather Pillow Review: I Tried This Easy Breather Pillow For 30 Days And Here’s What Happened

Therefore a lot of attributes associated with a good night’s sleep. It could start right by having a content full day, a family you could come home to or a partner with whom you love sharing your bed, but if you look at the technicality, we feel that a good night's sleep is definitely connected to the right pillow!

It might sound hilarious but for one to fall asleep peacefully on bed the right below is very crucial. The quest of finding yourself the perfect pillow for that perfect night's sleep can turn out to be a real pain in your neck. Poor sleep positioning or posture is known to be the number one reason why people end up having a restless night, fighting to sleep in that comfortable position, which often results in back pain, neck pain, and sore muscles.

Most people fail to realise the importance of choosing the right pillow is directly connected to their overall well-being and health. The sleep position indicates the needs of a specific pillow for supporting spinal alignment. It can be quite challenging to figure out the right balance and support and comfort for your neck and head while sleeping and if you fail to succeed others, it could lead to night time insomnia yeah and other such sleep related issues. Facing regular sleep interruptions can be detrimental to one’s health in the long run which is why we bring to you one of the most comfortable, top rated pillows to provide you with honest comfort while you sleep. The nest easy breather pillow is a product that we feel you must strongly read about till the end to underneath all its excellent features. So, read on.

A Brief About The Nest Easy Breather Pillow

The Nest Bedding Company was established in the year 2011, it was an online factory that provided bedding shopping experience that laid its expertise in making sleep as comfortable as possible in the USA. The company takes pride in making the products by using American made products only and it features organic and natural materials and its product constructions.

The company believes that customer service is a very important aspect of its business and it encourages to deal with customers directly instead of having middlemen or sales representatives between them and their customers. They provide their customers the opportunity to go through the various products, shoot questions about them, and also try their products Ye for the same price as a it was ordered directly online. And if this was not convincing enough for You, they also offer sleep trials which come with hassle free returns.

The nest easy breather pillow was innovated keeping in mind the comfort you require for your head and neck while you sleep. It is made up of adjustable yet shredded mix of memory foam and proprietary materials that mimic as if it was a feather pillow that cradles your head and neck in comfort. This pillow is very unique as it succeeds in striking the right balance of plush and firm and the fact that it is adjustable to meet your needs is like a cherry on the cake.

Benefits And Features Of The Best Bedding Easy Breather Pillow

Most of the products that you find in this category do come with a list of features yeah that promise benefits that you could be provided for the amount of money that you are investing. And we are going to be honest and saying that the nest easy breather pillow is no exception here however, its unique construction focuses not only in providing you with comfort but it is a very responsible product as it is made up of eco-friendly materials and screams quality and standard. Let us have a look at some of its benefits and features.

Sizes

The nest easy breather pillow is available in three sizes that will help fit your comfort needs and your bed size. The standard size comes in 24×16, the queen size comes in 27×16, and king-size comes and 32×16 respectively which is very good when compared to its competing brands in the market. All the pillow fits well in the universal standard size pillow case. The queen size and standard size pillows are very popular picks for an average sleeper. the width of these pillows easily accommodate the space between your shoulders and your head in order to properly provide support to the neck. But if you are someone who has a larger shoulders then the king size would be the perfect fit for your pillow needs.

The Filling Of Memory Foam And Proprietary Blend

This unique combination of filling is what makes this pillow very different from other pillows in the market. It is made up of shredded memory foam, mixed with polyfilm like substance in order to create a feeling as if it was a feather. The pillow is very easy to shape and it forms the right fit for your preferred comfort through the night.

The pillow is always over stuffed and shipped to you so that you can remove the filling from inside the pillow to adjust to your preferred height. The company also provides a separate encasement where you can store the filling that you are not using for later use.

Made Of Highest Quality Materials

The pillow is made up of organic and natural materials and comes with excellent safety certification. the pillows made up of materials that come with a CertiPur-US certificate of safety that ensures the customers that the product is Eco friendly, is completely free from any heavy metals, formldehy, flame retardant, or other such materials that can wreck havoc on the respiratory system of us and the environment.

Cooling Comfort

One of the key features for a good nights sleep is to keep your body temperature ideal and low. And thanks to the unique design of the nest easy breather pillow, you will not be experiencing any kind of heat retention. The materials used in making of this pillow regulates one’s body temperature by dispersing any heat and also by wicking away any excess moisture.

Form-Fitting Design

The nest easy breather pillow comes with a fully adjustable loft which is a major selling point for several customers because an adjustable loft allows the customers to change the pillow according to their specific preferences and needs. The highest loft provided with this pillow is 8 inches.

The pillow comes with a tencel blended fabric cover, a material that is made out of pulp from eucalyptus wood and is considered to be an excellent cotton alternative. The fabric is breathable, strong, soft, moisture wicking making it an ideal material to lay your head upon.

The pillow has a 1.5binch gusseted sidewall which allows your pillow to keep its shape no matter how thin you might choose to change it into. The gusset is made out of satin like material that creates a durable seam that helps hold your pillow’s shape.

Another added bonus here is that it can be easily washed in machine, so don’t fret over spot cleaning if it is stained.

Pros Of The Nest Easy Breather Pillow

The maintenance of pillow is easy najeek and remove the cover and is machine washable.

Unlike its competitors in the market, this pillow offers great adjustability as one can remove filling to adjust its height and size.

The pillow comes with hi-tech cooling features that keeps it from retaining any heat.

Cons Of The Nest Easy Breather Pillow

This pillow is not a good option if your stomach sleeper.

The adjustable filling can create a mess if you do not have experience in handling it.

The price of the pillow comes at a high point, so if you are looking for affordability, then you might have to take a back step.

Price, Trial Period, and Warranty Of The Nest Easy Breather Pillow

We always recommend that you purchase the pillow from their official site only as it can be rest assured that the product is hundred percent genuine. The standard size below is priced at $107, the side sleeper is priced at $119, the queen size is priced at $119, and king-size is priced at $131.

The nest easy breather pillow comes with easy returns and free shipping. it has a trial period of 30 nights where you are free to test out the pillow and decide if it is the perfect pillow for you or not. Once you return the pillow, you will receive a complete refund. And if you decide to keep the pillow then a two year warranty is covered.

The Final Conclusion

If you have been on a quest for finding that perfect pillow, then your search must end here. The nest easy breather pillow is a great pillow because of all of its features, the fact that it is made up of eco-friendly materials, it is mouldable and supportive, and it comes with two year warranty and a sleep trial which is longest in the current industry.