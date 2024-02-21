The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (LAND) are two of the most popular Metaverse-connected cryptocurrencies that initially showcased a significant level of growth and appeal from traders. Recently, they’ve picked up in trading volume following news that the Mumbai Metropolis Metaverse was debuted by Mumbai, the financial capital of India.

It was launched as a free-for-all platform, enabling anyone to explore various development initiatives in the region. Yet, the most significant level of attention has gone towards another real estate project, and that’s Everlodge (ELDG). With its listing on Uniswap, it has picked up significant attention, and today, we will go over how far it can climb.

Everlodge (ELDG) Is Live On Uniswap More To Follow

Everlodge (ELDG) aims to democratize access to the real estate market and place its mark on the Web3 space through its innovative approach. With its innovative approach, it will combine blockchain technology with real estate, to mint each property as an NFT, and then fractionalize it into smaller pieces.

Each piece will have a value of just $100, and by doing so, it will enable anyone an opportunity to build a diversified portfolio without them being geographically restricted. These aspects enable it to introduce the best NFT to buy right now.

Initially, investors did not have access to this opportunity as they did not have millions in upfront capital. Yet, through this approach, the industry will become far more liquid, and will enable anyone to access these properties no matter their capital situation and power.

As a result, Everlodge saw massive attention during its crypto ICO, and is becoming a dominant force in the industry. With its Uniswap DEX listing and other tier-1 exchange listings coming soon it made huge waves, with analysts projecting a 100x price upswing at launch.

The Sandbox (SAND) Spikes 22% in Value – How Far Can It Spike in 2024?

The Sandbox (SAND) has experienced a significant price upswing of 22% during the past two weeks, sparking significant interest among traders and investors. Moreover, during the past week alone, The Sandbox price saw an upswing from $0.46 to $0.52, and could soon break even above the $0.60 price barrier.

Now, The Sandbox crypto will be supported if it manages to increase over the 150-day EMA. According to The Sandbox price prediction, it can reach $0.8116 by the end of the year.

Decentraland (MANA) Grows 18% – Price to Move Above $0.60

Decentraland (MANA) has also experienced similar market movements and is positioned to climb even further, as evident from the 18% upswing in the past two weeks. The Decentraland price has climbed from $0.46 to $0.51 during the past week, and it can now surge even higher.

Moreover, Decentraland crypto now has massive growth potential based on the on-chart metrics as its RSI and MACD are bullish. As a result, based on the Decentraland price prediction, it can end 2024 at a value of $0.6537

Summary

The Sandbox and Decentraland are two of the largest Metaverse-related projects in the industry. Yet, with the increased attention and appeal to NFTs, and the expansion of these markets, Everlodge is in a position to become one of the hottest projects in 2024. As a result, for those looking for the best NFT to buy right now, Everlodge will introduce an entire ecosystem filled with them.

For more information about Everlodge (ELDG) please visit their website.