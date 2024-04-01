Beyond his professional endeavours, Arpit is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of engineers. His passion for disseminating knowledge to a wider audience is evident through his active mentorship of students and budding professionals. Notably, he has served as a judge at esteemed hackathons such as Treehacks 2024 (Stanford University), HackMIT 2023 (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), and DubHacks 2023 (University of Washington). He was also a speaker at the API: World Conference 2023, California where he shared his experience with different API technologies (REST, GraphQL & gRPC) and guided each’s use.