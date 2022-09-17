Model and Actress Harshala Tamboli to Make her Marathi Film Debut with 'Rajmudra'?

Marathi television viewers and cinephiles are lately witnessing an array of talents making their debut in the regional industry. Among many promising and potential talents, Harshala Yogesh Tamboli is creating waves before her official debut in the world of lights, camera and action.

The actress who is soon going to make her on-screen debut with a Marathi music video is in the news for her debut Marathi film. Grapevine has it that Harsha is all set to make her debut with the Marathi film 'Rajmudra'. There has been a lot in the news about 'Rajmudra' which will see Abhijit Patil's debut as an actor and a filmmaker.

In addition, the cast of 'Rajmudra' was always a question ever since it was announced with Patil featuring in it. Tamboli, a true movie buff aspired to work in soap operas and feature films. And it seems that she will finally get her breakthrough with the film. Earlier, Harshala revealed her association with the untitled music video and how emotionally she was connected to the song's storyline.

After completing the song's shooting, Harshala will move forward with her upcoming projects. Before venturing into the entertainment industry, Harshala Tamboli built a lucrative business venture of pipeline integrity service under the banner of Intime Services.

She also has a restaurant named Hash Kitchen and a travel company named Harshu Tours and Travels. Other than this, the actress has walked the ramp for various designers. Being a finalist at the Diadem Mrs India Legacy 2021, her journey to the world of glamour has been one-of-a-kind.

Apart from this, many are not aware that the model, actress and entrepreneur has a beautiful family blessed with two children. As a creative professional, she aims to work in shows and films that are high on family values. When we tried reaching the actress to know about her role in 'Rajmudra', she was unavailable to comment.