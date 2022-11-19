MLA's Son Dipu Ranawat Yadav Goes Above And Beyond To Reach Out To Those In Need In Difficult Times

The time of the pandemic had been hard for everyone. The world came to a halt for almost two years. The time was full of distress and panic as people were facing health issues as well as issues financially. Some lost their only source of income during the time. Lakhs of people were trapped away from their homes and weren't able to return to the comfort of their homes.

At that time people of Bihar reached out to MLA's son Dipu Ranawat yadav for help. He was adamant on saving people of Bihar who were trapped in Mumbai, Surat and Pune . Dipu Ranawat yadav understood the gravity of the situation and requested help from Tejaswi Yadav. They both worked together keeping in mind what a crucial time it was. They helped people by providing them food and other necessary things like sanitizers, masks and basic medicines. Their hard work paid off and they were successful in helping people reach their homes.

Not only this dipu is helping people who are in need from his teenage days. It is one thing that makes him happy, helping the people in need any way possible.

People were also very impressed and grateful by dipu as they saw him going all the way to help his people. They see as their leader who will always stand by him during difficult times.