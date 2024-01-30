The successful and inspiring personalities have always been a torchbearer of the society and have been paving the path for the future generation and creating a long-lasting inspiration especially for the youths.

Chaitali Das, Social Entrepreneur

Chaitali Das is an successful Indian businesswoman. She's heading a non profit voluntary organisation called 'Rakshak Foundation' later her initiative evolved to a start up Enterprise, Route2Jute Pvt. Ltd., which is incubated by Indian Institute of Management Centre of Innovation Park, Government of India, its Label is called ‘Jute Story’. Chaitali is on board of various national and international organisations including chamber of commerce, she has been a part of numerous international delegations, continuing her global campaign 'Jute for Climate Action' The journey was challenging and extraordinary to revive the Jute of India, which is mainly used for carrying agricultural products alongside transforming Convicts into Artisans and their social inclusion. As a speaker at various forums, she propagated the story of reformation while popularising Jute through numerous projects, International fashion walk, and global campaigns, creating massive outreach which slowly inculcated adaptability to the use of Jute in the process, increasing the demand in India and overseas and creating social inclusion for released prisoners beyond stigma and discrimination.

“I believe to preserve our heritage and empower the legacy of our Artisans is not a charity but our responsibility. I believe jute - The Golden Fibre can weave hope and beauty into lives, and contribute to the well-being of the environment, Lives on earth and to a world of equal opportunities and inclusiveness. “ - Chaitali Das

Having an outreach more than 20 million, impacted more than 5000 prison inmates in more than 7 years, more than 1000 artisans with a mission to revive jute to trendy, lifestyle space, presenting jute couture nationally and internationally alongside rehabilitating released prison inmates & women from vulnerable section of the society including survivors of acid attack and domestic violence and engaging them with vocational training, advocating social inclusion, beyond stigma & discrimination.

Aman Gupta, co-founder, BoAt

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and chief marketing officer of BoAt, an Indian consumer electronics brand that specializes in audio technology headwear. Gupta was the director of sales at Harman International, where he worked on consumer electronics brands including JBL, Harman Kardon, and AKG. Aman Gupta's boAt reports Rs 3,400+ crore in revenue in FY23; losses remain undisclosed. Imagine Marketing, the parent company of boAt, said it has surpassed the Rs 3,400 crore revenue mark in FY23, representing a 20% growth compared to the previous year. Aman Gupta is a millionaire businessman, who is the co-founder and CMO of a company named boAt. The company manufactures several products, including headphones, smartwatches and travel chargers. Audio products and smartwatch maker boAt's sales crossed the INR 3,000 Cr mark in the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The Delhi NCR-based startup's operating revenue rose 18% to INR 3,376.7 Cr in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) from INR 2,873 Cr in the previous fiscal year. Imagine Marketing Limited, the parent company of popular wearable brand boAt, has reported its highest-ever revenue of Rs 3,377 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2023.

Yash Suryavanshi, Distinguished Professional

Yash Suryavanshi, a distinguished professional with a diverse skill set, excels in multiple roles that set him apart in the business landscape. As an angel investor, Mr. Suryavanshi goes beyond the conventional investment model. While many investors focus solely on returns, he takes an active role in guiding and educating startup entrepreneurs, imparting valuable insights for their success. His commitment extends beyond financial contributions to fostering a collaborative and knowledge-sharing environment. In the realm of international finance consultancy, Mr. Suryavanshi stands out for his ethical approach. Unlike many consultants who charge commissions irrespective of market conditions, he refrains from taking commissions during market downturns. This unique stance places customer value above immediate profit, demonstrating a rare commitment to responsible portfolio management. His dedication to customers' financial goals and the accountability for their portfolios, especially during challenging market phases, showcase his unwavering commitment to client success. As a visa consultant, Mr. Suryavanshi revolutionizes the industry by adopting a customer-centric approach. Unlike competitors who often charge hefty consulting fees, he charges a genuine and affordable amount for his services. This approach reflects his commitment to making visa consulting accessible to a wider audience and providing a seamless experience for students, business individuals, and travelers. In the realm of real estate management, Mr. Suryavanshi serves as a trusted advisor to business individuals. His insights and guidance on national and international real estate investments empower his clients to make informed decisions, aligning with their strategic goals. In the influential personalities' domain, Mr. Yash Suryavanshi emerges as a dynamic CEO steering Technocyber Finance Consultancy. His leadership principles prioritize organizational outcomes, emphasizing crucial CEO behaviors such as decisive decision-making, impactful engagement, proactive adaptation, and reliable delivery.

Nitin Verma, Entrepreneur

Nitin Verma, a visionary 3X entrepreneur and the Founder & CEO of InstaAstro, based in Noida, India. A seasoned entrepreneur with a B.Tech degree from IIT Kanpur, Nitin has embarked on a journey that blends technology and ancient science to create a revolutionary impact. InstaAstro, his brainchild, serves as an online astrology platform connecting users with top-notch astrologers, offering services like horoscope reading, Vastu counselling, tarot card reading, and more. Nitin's commitment to “Quality over Quantity” has shaped InstaAstro into the fastest-growing astrology startup in India. Through their carefully selected expert astrologers to solve people’s problems and unparalleled user experience, the platform has solved diverse issues of people. In 2023, the platform received the "India's Most Trusted Astrology Platform Award" at the Indo-Global Entrepreneurial Conclave. Notably, InstaAstro also hosted its First International Astrologers Meet, uniting global experts to discuss the broader reach of astrological guidance.

Facing challenges head-on, Nitin shares the valuable lessons from his experience of more than 21 years. His three key principles are - Don't wait for perfection, Keep experimenting, and Learn quickly from failures. Nitin Verma exemplifies these through InstaAstro - a remarkable journey of innovation and impact. InstaAstro’s vision is to address the world’s unstructured problems by combining astrology with technology and sharing these solutions globally. With this, Nitin Verma remains committed to maintaining InstaAstro as the go-to platform for astrological guidance, influencing positive change, and improving real-life situations.

Sheetal Jotwani, Founder, Innovix Training & Consulting

Sheetal Jotwani is an Indian business coach. She's from the Maya Nagri Mumbai. She's the founder of Innovix Trainings & Consulting agency. She's Organizational Development Consultant & Business Coach and she ignites organizational/business brilliance through holistic leadership & system thinking. She brings people, culture, structure & process in alignment to propel organizations/business towards greatness. She embarked on an entrepreneurial journey, giving life to her brainchild, Innovix. Armed with an MBA in HRM and an international certification as an NLP Master Practitioner – an advanced diploma in Mindset & Behaviour transformation. Her vision was to channel my expertise in HR, Training, Coaching, and OD from the corporate world into practical application. She's the part of a lineage where the spirit of Business and Project consultancy, are embedded in her family's legacy. Her childhood was shaped by the captivating tales of different start-ups, their hurdles, and their eventual triumphs. Her passion was to leverage her skills in building and nurturing organizations and businesses. Throughout her journey with Innovix, she had the privilege of steering numerous large-scale global projects for a diverse range of clients, including MNCs, startups, and visionary business founders such as Bayer Crop Science, Commtel Networks, and Prijai Heat Exchanger, to name a few. The satisfaction of successfully delivering over 30 global training and coaching projects has been a testament to the dedication and expertise invested in each endeavour." According to Sheetal, "Regardless of the business you're engaged in, pause and reflect on who you are becoming in the process. Remember, people aren't just purchasing products or services; they are investing in YOU. Your values, determination, and authenticity in business are what truly resonate with others. The journey begins and concludes with the essence of who you are."

“I truly believe that financial success can happen to anyone but real success is about awakening of our own self-expression and living & being that to the core of your existence.” - Sheetal Jotwani

Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO Rooms

Ritesh Agarwal is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms. He has also appeared in Shark Tank India (season 3) since 2024. In 2011, Agarwal started an Airbnb equivalent called "Oravel Stays". Agarwal's enterprise went through the accelerator program Venture Nursery in 2012, and later was one of the winners of the 2013 Thiel Fellowship, receiving a grant of $100,000. The company was launched as OYO Rooms in May 2013. By September 2018, the company raised $1 billion. In July 2019, it was reported that Agarwal purchased $2 billion in shares in the company, tripling his stake. He was featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 list for Asia. In 2023, He became the youngest Shark to be featured in Shark Tank India. Ritesh Agarwal has recently joined Shark Tank India 3 as its youngest shark.

Vikash Raj Saxena, Founder, Kaali Entertainment

Vikash Raj Saxena is an Indian Entrepreneur. He's founder of Kaali Entertainment. He's co-founder of Literia Insight and co-founder of Today Magazine. Professionally, he's a branding advisor. Hea also a writer, songwriter and filmmaker. He's the first generation businessman from his family background. He's from Tanakpur, the naturally gifted small city of Uttarakhand state in India. He's the example of successful entrepreneur for the young generation. Vikash Saxena professionally known as Vikash Raj Saxena. Vikash hails from Uttarakhand and belongs to a middle-class family. He is known for his songs ‘Tu Hai Mera’ and ‘Tu Hai Mai Hu’. Songs are melodious and widely adored by youth on various social platforms. His life is a living inspiration for today’s youth. The ultimate goal of Vikash Raj Saxena is to be an example for the young generation by making social awakening films and he is heading toward it. When talking about his endless energy and success mantra, he only said one thing, ‘success is not a one-night journey, you have to keep going without worrying about the destination, and hard work is the only key to success. He's also an investor and supporting to the new brands to grow in the market. He knows about the market because he's the master of branding. He's expert of branding like; product branding, personal branding which means branding of any type. He's also making inspiring video songs, short films for the society. He's an inspiration face for the young generation of the country. He's one of the young entrepreneur in the country.

Richa Kar, Founder, Zivame

Richa Kar, the founder of Zivame had to overcome a number of challenges in her entrepreneurial journey to lead India's online lingerie industry and control a multi-million rupee empire. In a society where discussing lingerie openly was considered taboo, Richa Kar, the founder of Zivame, broke the barriers and created a platform that transformed the lingerie shopping experience in India. Zivame is an Indian online lingerie store that enables customers to browse items by category, brand, color and size. Zivame was founded in 2011 with the vision of helping women uninhibitedly shop for intimate wear. Founded by Richa Kar in 2011, Zivame is India's leading online lingerie store which offers a variety of 5,000 styles, 50 brands and 100 sizes with a valuation of $100 million. The company designs, manufactures in India; and sells fashion lingerie, innerwear, nightwear, shapewear, swimwear, athleisure products under the brand name Clovia; and personal care products under the brand Skivia from the House of Clovia.

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder, Zerodha

Nikhil Kamath is an Indian entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of Zerodha, a retail stockbroker and True Beacon, an asset management company. Kamath is a part of the 2023 Forbes billionaires list. Kamath was born on September 5, 1986, in Karnataka, India. Kamath dropped out of school after 10th grade and he has no formal degree. In June 2021, Kamath participated in an online charity chess match against five-time world chess champion, Viswanathan Anand to raise funds for those suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the event, Kamath cheated against Anand by using the assistance of chess analysts and engines. Kamath later apologised, calling his behaviour 'quite silly'. Following the match, Chess.com, the virtual platform that was used to play the charity game, decided to ban his account. However, Chess.com restored his account within 24hours with the statement - "Chess.com has no reason to uphold anything given its rules and guidelines toward unrated games and exhibition events".

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder, OLA Cabs

Bhavish Aggarwal is the co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs, India's largest ride-hailing platform. Aggarwal's entrepreneurial journey started from humble beginnings. He began his career with Microsoft, where he worked for two years, filed two patents and published three papers in international journals. In January 2011 he co-founded Ola Cabs with Ankit Bhati in Bengaluru. Ola Mobility business in India posted an operational profit of ₹250 crore in FY23 from EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) loss of ₹66 crore. "Business has grown a lot from FY22 to FY23. The Indian mobility business is healthily profitable. Two years since Ola's first e-scooter rolled off the line, the startup has established itself as the leader in India's two-wheeler EV market, with about a third of sales by volume. It has attracted marquee investors including Japan's SoftBank and Singapore's Temasek and is gearing up for a $700 million Indian IPO.