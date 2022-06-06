Meet The Trading Copter Anil Dubey, Who Is One Of India's Top Crypto Influencers

Anil Dubey, well known as Trading Copter is just bringing a revolution in the trading industry with his skills and innovative ideas. From animation to the trading industry the journey has been a tremendous shift in his life which has made him what he is today.



His enthusiasm for Blockchain and technology has landed him a spot on the list of India's "Top Crypto Influencers," where he is not only educating people about this cutting-edge technology but also using his technical analysis abilities to profit from bitcoin trading throughout the pandemic.



He has influenced several people by spreading knowledge about cryptocurrency amongst the masses through his social media platforms. He has over 4 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel.



Learning principles from the internet and putting them into practice in a live market, he claims, are two different things. "It's difficult to control your emotions while actively investing in the market. Every investor has their ups and downs, but I've never had a terrible day in the ring cause me to lose sleep."



He suggests that patience and discipline are two important qualities to have when investing in the stock market. His videos and contents have changed several lives. He has become an internet sensation in a very short period.