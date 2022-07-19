Meet Social Worker Turned Politician Safeer Ahmed Who Wants To Change Society Through Welfare Development

The Aam Aadmi Party family is continuously growing in Jammu and Kashmir. Current addition to this group is Safeer Ahmed Choudhary ,He is a resident of Poonch district, professionally a builder and has been actively participating in social service. Safeer is continuously doing everything possible for his people, from running the school in the area to providing facilities to the fellow citizens during the Covid pandemic. Safeer and his team rigorously worked during the pandemic .

After being active in social service and regional politics for nearly fifteen years, Safeer has now decided to move forward with the Aam Aadmi Party. He has full faith in his decision and says that there is no better option than Aam Aadmi Party to serve the common man and work honestly in the current politics.

“This is the first such party, which has thought of the people, and has worked on basic issues like electricity, water, roads, security etc. This party has provided access to good education and health facilities to the people. Today, even Jammu and Kashmir also needs a government, which is not purely involved in politics and who pays attention to the needs of the people, who thinks about the future of the children here, works for the good education of our children, makes available the best and affordable health facilities to the people and give new employment opportunities to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Arvind Kejriwal is such a person who is continuously fighting for the rights of the people on the strength of his honest work politics and winning the fight. I am sure that he will also bring a pleasant change in the lives of the people of Jammu”, Safeer says.

Safeer Ahmed has been fighting for the rights of the people of his area for a very long time and independently contributing to public service to the best of his extent. In his new innings as a politician, Safeer says that it is very important to join politics for commendable changes that positively affect the life of your people.

Politics is not bad as long as you are using it for the people, but it is very unfortunate that today's leaders are using people for their own advantage. My main reason to join the Aam Aadmi Party is its unique thinking and passion for political change.

Delhi Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's Jammu in-charge, Mr. Imran Hussain, while completing the formal process, welcomed Safeer to the party with full enthusiasm. He said that we need such people in the party, who want to do true service to the people, and I want to pursue honest politics.

Aam Aadmi Party has recently started moving towards other states after winning the Punjab Assembly elections. And it is clearly visible that the common man is keenly interested in the growth of this party. People are looking forward to the changes which the Aam Aadmi Party will bring in Jammu and Kashmir. Also, it will be interesting to witness the changes that it will make in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir.

Provide facilities to the people With Qamar Charitable Trust and saved many lives. He provides free ambulance service 24*7 throughout the valley. In the same period, he also helped more than 50,000 families in the Jammu and Kashmir area. He provides free education to 1,000 girls and gives scholarships to more than 15,000 children in different schools and colleges in Jammu And Kashmir Region.

