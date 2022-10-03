Meet Rohit Dhawan Indian Model/Influencer Who Featured In H&M

Style is something each of us already has, all we need to do is find it." —Diane von Furstenberg

One must embrace the fact that we're all gifted with unique traits, it just depends upon how well we are with our nature.

Traits that one inherits by nature develop the best personality ever. With similar enthusiasm, let me introduce our protagonist Rohit Dhawan, born in the year 1999 to a Punjabi family in Jalandhar. He was always into intuitive stuff such as singing, dancing, fitness, modelling, and styling.

Most people's hobbies are Rohit's passion and he plays them all with his charm and never giving up attitude.

Often called Raja or Jerry by his loved ones, he's actually a very innocent yet imaginative person. He's pursuing graduation and is still in his early twenties.

Isn't it amazing when most people try to figure out their ambitions, Rohit has already stretched his dreams and made a trajectory for his goals with ease? With his dynamic personality, he's easily adaptive to multiple roles.

He has elevated his standards multiple times and started his own YouTube channels to set an example amongst the youth. All these efforts came out so meaningful when international brands approached to Rohit for the shoot.

Rohit Dhawan (popularly known as iamrohitdhawan on Instagram) attended L.J.N D.A.V Model School in Jalandhar, Punjab.

He began his career by posting portfolios and photos on Instagram and Facebook, which quickly became popular in his community.

Later, he worked as an Amazon Model for various brands. He also did a television commercial for the apparel brand "TREND X ARRAY," which aired on ZEE ETC BOLLYWOOD.

He also works as a Lifestyle Vlogger, and his video blogs are available on his YouTube channel. Aside from that, he has a YouTube channel where he uploads fitness videos.

Currently a free bird, with lots of hope and admiration while looking for more projects.

Talking about his physical appearance, He stands about 5'8" tall and weighs about 65 kg. He is a fitness fanatic, and his chest should measure around 40 inches, his waist 30 inches, and his biceps 14 inches. He had black hair and dark brown eyes.

Where he takes over the audience is important! He is strongly active on Tik-Tok, Instagram, and Facebook. With his dynamic denim jacket look, he generates around 500,000.

Huge? Yes, the future is sensational.

Not just that, he has also been approached by H&M. A multi-national apparel company that features top models with better posture and an alluring attitude.

Want to hear something interesting? This young, stylish and enthralling person is inspired in his nature by Shinchan.

Interesting right? He even has a pet dog name Shiro. Which in reel world is the dog of Shinchan.

Fitness enthusiasts, stylish people and model charisma are all set to take the show for multiple brands in the upcoming future. He has already partnered with so many brands and taken the position of an established model.

Now, it's time to rule the industry with much more experience and better connections!