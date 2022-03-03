Meet Indal Maurya, Founder Of Top Construction Company Leelawati Contracts Pvt. Ltd

A guy, born in a middle-class family in the small town of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh has shown that nothing is impossible if you decide to do anything. After having B. Tech degree in Civil Engineering, his dynamic and innovative qualities led him towards establishing his own construction company, Leelawati Contracts Pvt. Ltd. Totally devoted his sixteen years of work in his company, created an example of one of the best engineers. Not only this, his company is also a great source of employment opportunities for a number of people. His extraordinary skills in his field are the main reason for achieving this height of success. Mr. Indal Maurya created his own space in multiple sectors, whether in the government sector or private sector. He is the man who has created his own destiny. After construction, his abilities forced him to elaborate his work in interior designing and various decorations either commercial or in offices.

Apart from this phase of working life, Mr. Indal Maurya is also doing a lot for the wellbeing of our society. He donates at various places for needy people. He also anchors food stall to feed needy people. He understands the pain of the weaker section of our society. He also donates clothes and blankets in winter. He believes in ethical values. He says “instead of only higher studies, if we teach ethical and moral values along with studies to our children then only we can prepare one of the successful people for our next generation”. Adding to this Mr. Indal Maurya says, that he belongs to remote area, where there were lack of resources so he decided to create his own path of success.

He also proved himself during the days of this pandemic. He provides multiple help to his employees. He bears medical expenses, paid them in advance, and feeds them by anchor stalls. He did a lot for our society too, he helped the number of people by arranging oxygen cylinders for the covid patients. He organized a group for that time which helped a lot. The main task of this group is to arrange hospital beds, food stuffs, oxygen cylinders, and proper medication along with helpline to guide required facilities. He proved that if your will is good then no one can stop you from doing anything.

Mr. Indal Maurya is a calm person; He has dedicated all his time to his work and social work. He never wants to keep himself in limelight but his work and his loved ones made him famous among all of us. Being a technical person, he elaborated his construction company in various fields. Not only this, but he also incepted one more section of his company which is Leelawati Vyanjan pvt. Ltd. He incepted this section in the capital and its near region. Although this is a new field for him, his continuous efforts and experience will also lead this business too.

At the initial phase, this business come in as one of the most demanding brands by food lovers. All this is possible because of the constant efforts and good leadership of Mr. Indal Maurya. Very soon this name will come in one of the Top success names of our nation. Mr. Indal Maurya’s down-to-earth nature lead his company towards the peak of success. His all employees are totally devoted to their work. Which demonstrates the friendly and humble nature of Mr. Indal Maurya. He achieved all this at a very young age. Our youth can learn so many things from him. He proved this proverb true that “where the will there is the way”.

