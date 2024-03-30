A start-up focused on technological innovation, Matter aspires to be the most innovative business guiding India towards a sustainable future. Matter takes pleasure in utilizing its technological know-how and cutting-edge technology solutions to provide every person the freedom to select a cleaner option. The company is united by this vision and pushed by a common objective. Established by Mohal Lalbhai, Arun Pratap Singh, Kumar Prasad Teliyappalli, and Saran Babu, Matter is presently led by more than 400 enthusiastic technical pioneers from universities such as IITs, IISC, and IIMs, with a combined expertise of more than two millennia in the EV and Energy Tech fields.
The founder and group CEO of Matter, Mohal Lalbhai, is spearheading and redefining India's use of electric technologies. In January 2019, Mohal established Matter, and the evidence of his genius is that just two years after its founding, Matter is creating technology platforms and solutions for the whole electric ecosystem. As a seasoned businessman with a persistent fascination for innovative technology, Mohal started his career in 2014 by founding a company in the composite materials industry. His enduring fascination with technology and his emphasis on innovation ultimately resulted in the founding of Matter.
Arun Pratap Singh is the Chief Operating Officer of Matter and a co-founder. He is a senior automotive professional with over 25 years of expertise in the electric vehicle, bus, and battery business. Developing the business for the future, spearheading strategy, and implementing innovations across all business activities are Mr. Singh's main priorities. As Matter's Chief Technology Officer, Kumar Prasad is in charge of mobility and automotive electronics.
Being the Chief Hardware Architect at Matter, he is truly the engine behind everything electric.
Matter's Chief Design Officer, Saran Babu, is in charge of design innovation. His primary duty is to provide an excellent user experience. Saran, who has a thorough understanding of the business, feels that design is the catalyst for change. He thinks that the best way to ensure that Matter provides its clients with sustainable solutions is to approach design in a truly integrated manner that elevates strategy, meets unmet user needs, and amplifies employee impact.
The company, which was founded in January 2019, has made significant investments in technological development under the "Innovate in India" strategy to create cutting-edge platforms for electric vehicles, with a particular emphasis on Energy storage applications and the field of electric motorcycles. Matter has developed a pipeline of more than 100 patents and is constantly investing in innovation.
Matter is currently divided into two business segments: Matter Energy, which provides lithium-ion energy storage and energy management systems, and Matter Mobility, which is the company's electric vehicle division. In essence, the company would serve both B2B and B2C customers. Matter Energy mainly serves business-to-business (B2B) companies including Luminous and V-Guard. Matter Mobility serves a technologically savvy consumer base that places a high value on well-thought-out products that offer remarkable user experiences.
Matter is spearheading the effort to introduce the future of mobility while improving the customer experience. With the launch of MATTER AERA, the company's first electric motorcycle, its goal of reinventing the present and recreating the future is being fully realized. The time when motorcycling and sustainability go hand in hand is rapidly approaching. MATTER is poised to generate substantial value for its stakeholders and customers alike. Their approach to innovation involves technology and vertical integration, while their technique of serving them is rapid expansion. The group is genuinely prepared for the future.