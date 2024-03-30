Matter is spearheading the effort to introduce the future of mobility while improving the customer experience. With the launch of MATTER AERA, the company's first electric motorcycle, its goal of reinventing the present and recreating the future is being fully realized. The time when motorcycling and sustainability go hand in hand is rapidly approaching. MATTER is poised to generate substantial value for its stakeholders and customers alike. Their approach to innovation involves technology and vertical integration, while their technique of serving them is rapid expansion. The group is genuinely prepared for the future.